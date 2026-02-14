One Word to Describe Every Arizona Cardinals Coordinator Hire

The Arizona Cardinals have their coaching staff (mostly) set.

This week, the organization — having hired new head coach Mike LaFleur — announced their three coordinators moving into 2026.

Nick Rallis will return as Arizona's defensive coordinator while the Cardinals welcome new faces in Nathaniel Hackett (offense) and Michael Ghobrial (special teams).

While Arizona puts the finishing touches on their coaching staff, here's one word to describe every coordinator hire entering next season:

DC Nick Rallis: Continuity

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis talks to safety Budda Baker (3) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 25, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

This move received more backlash online than the Hackett hire, which we'll break down here in a minute. That blowback was well deserved, honestly, for multiple reasons.

The Cardinals' defense was awful last year to put things nicely. Rallis, the defensive play-caller despite Jonathan Gannon's presence, wasn't able to stabilize his unit nor turn things around.

Arizona's path to get to Rallis by interviewing numerous other candidates before being forced to pivot back doesn't exactly sell confidence in the move, either.

Rallis' saving grace rests within two factors: His previous body of work and continuity with players.

He was consistently heralded as a potential head coaching candidate before 2025's collapse after making the most of a lesser-talented 2024 defensive roster. His familiarity with the roster/personnel should be helpful in LaFleur's transition as a head coach as well, especially since Rallis will have full control on that side of the ball.

ST Michael Ghobrial: Consistency

Eat Rutherford, NJ -- May 9, 2025 -- Thomas Fiddle II and Special Teams Coordinator Mike Ghobrial during practice at Giants Rookie Minicamp. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most fans don't think much of special teams until it becomes a glaring problem like it did in the desert this past season.

A typically strong unit under prior coordinator Jeff Rodgers was all over the place in 2025. None of the punt, field goal or kickoff units could sustain success with mental lapses and errors occuring far too often under Rodgers.

New York's special teams haven't been anything extraordinary the last two years under Ghobrial. The Giants ranked 12th in ESPN's power index rankings for that phase of the ball last year but were only three spots ahead of the 30th-ranked Cardinals in special teams efficiency.

Regardless, it appears to be an upgrade. Arizona doesn't need pristine special teams play — they just need consistency after what transpired last year.

OC Nathaniel Hackett: Mentorship

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett looks onto the field during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Many fans reacted negatively to the news, and given Hackett's track record of being a play-caller and head coach, that was bound to happen.

The good news? Hackett won't do either in the desert.

The Cardinals aren't asking Hackett to handle massive responsibilities. LaFleur has said himself he'll be calling the plays and Hackett's influence won't reach far beyond installing offense and helping game plan with LaFleur.

Most importantly here is Hackett's experience. He was the fifth head coach in modern NFL history to have been fired in his first season and has yielded plenty of failures as an offensive mind in the league.

Glowing? The exact opposite. However, the genuine hope here is Hackett is able to lend a voice of reason for the first-year LaFleur and guide when needed.

Sometimes the best teacher is experience, and if Hackett can show LaFleur the lessons he learned without Arizona's new coach making those same mistakes, that could be huge for the Cardinals.

