Cardinals Coach Gets Real on Blowout Loss to Seahawks
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals were, for perhaps the first time in Jonathan Gannon's career, outmatched to epic proportions in their Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Cardinals fans blinked, and they were down 7-0. They got up to get some snacks and came back to a 35-0 deficit that surely wasn't going to be reversed.
"(We) didn’t play our best ball against a good team and got beat up pretty good, but they understand why that happened and what we need to do better moving forward," Gannon told reporters this week.
"I did tell them we have to learn from it and then we have to flush it because just like any win or loss,(it) doesn't matter how you get there. The most important thing is the next week, so that's where our focus will be going to San Francisco here.”
Arizona has now lost their last six-of-seven games entering their Week 11 matchup with the 49ers, and the team will practically need to win-out in order to do the unthinkable and make the postseason.
As for their drubbing in Seattle, Gannon says digging that massive early deficit didn't do the organization any favors.
“We had some assignment issues, some technique issues. We actually won the double positive, but when you spot a team 14 points on offense and they score the first three drives and you find yourself down 35 to nothing, that's a tough hole to come out of," he said.
"Games can get away pretty quick from you when that happens. What I do appreciate though, (is) they did battle, and we had a chance, honestly, in my opinion, at the end of the third to cut it to a two-score game. The effort was there, and they reset themselves, but no one feels good about how that game unfolded.”
It's rare to see a Cardinals loss where they were truly outmatched over the course of 60 minutes, though that was the case at Lumen Field.
Is this the most frustrated Gannon's been as a coach?
“When you say frustrated, I don't know (if that's) the right word. You learn and move on. That's why I said no one in that team meeting today—nobody's looking around (asking) how did that happen? We collectively allowed that to happen. All of us in there. You take that on a chin, and you move on. Frustration (is) just a waste of time," said Gannon.