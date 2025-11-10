Cardinals ‘Not Sugarcoating Anything’ After Sobering Loss to Seahawks
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals are fresh off their sixth loss of the season, though Sunday's defeat to the Seattle Seahawks was perhaps the most disheartening of all.
Rarely in Jonathan Gannon's career have the Cardinals been outclassed like they were in Seattle, as the Seahawks jumped out to a commanding 35-0 lead and never looked back.
"Going in there today, there's no sugarcoating anything. The truth is the truth. The facts are the facts, and you address it, and you point it out, you learn from it, and you move on. And that's what we'll do," Gannon told reporters on Monday.
During their previous five-game losing streak, the Cardinals lost by a combined 13 points before a win on Monday Night Football in Dallas had momentarily put the team back on track.
Yet Lumen Field served as the site of a sobering reminder: The Cardinals still have a ways to go.
"We had some assignment issues, some technique issues. We actually won the double positive (explosives and turnover battle) but when you spot a team 14 points on offense and they score the first three drives and you find yourself down 35-0, that's a tough hole to come out of," said Gannon.
"Games can get away pretty quick from you when that happens. What I do appreciate, though, they did battle, and we had a chance, honestly, in my opinion, there at the end of the third to cut it to a two score game. So the effort was there and they reset themselves. But no one feels good about how that game unfolded."
The Cardinals now find themselves buried at the bottom of the NFC West, as they trail the 7-2 Seahawks/Los Angeles Rams while the third-place San Francisco 49ers are three games ahead at 6-4.
Gannon has consistently preached a process-oriented team rather than a results-driven focus, and even in the midst of a up-and-down season, that will continue.
"That Monday night game was buried on Tuesday. So that's kind of in the past, and you do everything that you can to try to win a game. And we didn't, obviously, did not even come close to doing that yesterday. But now that one's in the past too," said Gannon.
"In the NFL if you ride the ups and the downs of a season, you're going to be emotionally taxed. And I go through it, I was not pleased on the plane coming home. You go to bed, you wake up and you go back to work.
"What's the result I want? Take the emotion out of it. What's the result I want, how do I get there? What's my response today to the players to get the result that we want, which is to play better and win? You got to select the right tool."
We'll see what's in the shed this week with the 49ers coming to town.