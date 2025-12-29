Jonathan Gannon Defends Case as Cardinals Head Coach

ARIZONA -- With one week left in the season, the Arizona Cardinals are just seven days removed from the beginning of their offseason.

And with that, massive questions surrounding the organization from top to bottom will ensue.

Perhaps nobody's status seems quite as uncertain as Jonathan Gannon, as the third-year head coach has yet to deliver a postseason appearance despite holding promise of doing so in 2025.

Not only did Arizona miss the playoffs, they've won just three games with one week remaining -- showing clear regression from 2024.

As a result, Gannon's fielded numerous questions on his job status while the outside world continues to speculate.

After the Cardinals' loss in Cincinnati, Gannon was asked what the Cardinals have shown this season that Gannon's the right person for the job:

“I think their effort, energy and enthusiasm are there. I think they’re educated. They have belief, but we have to coach and play better. There’s no doubt," said Gannon.

Numerous reports suggest Gannon's job is undecided at this point in time, and their latest blowout loss doesn't exactly help his case.

There's factors to support Gannon either staying or going for 2026, though that decision ultimately rests on the shoulders of owner Michael Bidwill -- who would be paying a total of three coaches if Gannon is ultimately relieved of his duties.

The Cardinals have lost their last 13-of-14 games since starting 2-0. They've become just the third team in the Super Bowl era to start 2-0 and finish with four or less wins in a season, according to FOX broadcast.

"I believe in what we do. I believe in our process," Gannon said earlier this week.

"Like I said to you guys a couple weeks ago, I believe in this team. Yeah, the results haven't been there, but I haven't lost confidence. I really haven't. Not to say that we haven't tweaked things during the year. Obviously, we have had to play with different people. That's part of the game.

"We'll look at everything that we're doing when it's time to do that and make adjustments because you're right. I always say I'm not going to keep going down doing the same thing. I have to look at everything, and I take it on a chin. I'm responsible for everything that goes on in that building, so ultimately that's my responsibility.”

