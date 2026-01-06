Cardinals Eying Seahawks' Klint Kubiak for HC Job

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon yesterday, and just over 24 hours later, we already have several candidates for the job.

The Cardinals wasted no time in assembling a list of potential leaders to take over in 2026, though most of them are defensive-minded guys in Robert Saleh, Anthony Weaver and Vance Joseph.

Except one, who might be a front-runner for the job.

The Cardinals were one of many teams who reached out to the Seattle Seahawks to request interviews with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, according to SI.com's Albert Breer.

"Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak has gotten requests to interview for the Giants, Cardinals, Raiders and Falcons head coaching jobs, per source. His focus is on the playoffs, so he'll take a day or two and figure out a plan to balance all of it. Seattle is on a bye as the NFC's 1 seed."

Arizona knows all about Kubiak in Seattle this season, as the Seahawks swept the Cardinals while putting up 67 combined points in their matchups in 2025. Seattle's won their last nine games against Arizona.

The Seahawks finished the regular season with the eighth-ranked offense in terms of yards per game (351.4) with the league's third-best scoring output at 28.4 points per game.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, struggled on the offensive side of the ball as coordinator Drew Petzing clearly wasn't able to maximize talent available to him while failing to navigate challenges of injuries at other positions as well.

Arizona didn't score 30+ points in any game this season.

Kubiak previously was the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator in 2024 before he accepted a lateral move to Seattle. He's the son of former NFL coach Gary Kubiak while also having prior coaching experience under Kyle Shanahan.

What are the Cardinals looking for in their new head coach?

"First and foremost, we're looking for a strong leader," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort told reporters.

"Being a head coach in the NFL is a difficult job, and there's 31 other teams that are trying to do the same thing that we're doing. And so a lot goes into that. There's being a strong leader, it's creating accountability and dependability in the locker room, it's creating advantages on the field, putting our players in a position to be successful."

While Kubiak isn't tenured as a head coach or even extensively as a coordinator, the Cardinals might just follow suit on the league's trend to bring in young, offensive-minded guys.

