Cardinals Targeting Top Head Coach Candidate Following Gannon Firing

The Arizona Cardinals' coaching search has just begun after firing Jonathan Gannon yesterday, though we're already seeing some names being requested for interviews.

Earlier today we learned Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph would be interviewed by the organization, and the Cardinals are apparently sticking with the defensive theme after reportedly putting in a request for San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

From SI.com's Albert Breer:

"The Cardinals have put in a request to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for their head-coaching job, per source."

The Cardinals have put in a request to interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for their head-coaching job, per source. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 6, 2026

Saleh is considered to be one of the top coaching prospects in the 2026 cycle thanks to his work on the defensive side of the ball and leadership qualities. He also has prior head coach experience, which is on par with Joseph as well.

More on Robert Saleh

Saleh is in his first season back with the 49ers as their defensive coordinator after a previous stint with the organization, and his work for San Francisco has been admirable considering the level of injuries the organization has dealt with.

That's a familiar story for Cardinals fans, and while it's not fair to compare apples to oranges in this scenario, it's clear Saleh is able to scheme and coach up players on the depth chart.

San Francisco's defense didn't place any gaudy numbers up as a unit in 2025, though they were just outside the NFL's top ten in run defense.

Saleh re-joined San Francisco this past offseason after spending roughly four seasons as the New York Jets' head coach, compiling a 20-36 record.

He was fired just five games into his tenure in 2024 before joining the Green Bay Packers as a consultant that year.

Would Saleh Be Right Fit for Cardinals?

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh walks off of the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After Gannon instilled some values and culture within the Cardinals' locker room, Arizona needs somebody who can produce results -- and rather quickly according to owner Michael Bidwill.

"But when I look at it, some of the changes that were made with other teams just a year or two years ago, those teams with new coaches from a year or two ago are now in the playoffs, playing this weekend," he said after firing Gannon.

"I know we can turn it around, and I'm looking forward to getting going with this search because it's going to be a great opportunity for us to be that next story where we flip it around."

Saleh's characteristics as a coach certainly feel like they'd be a fit in Arizona, though his overall success would likely hinge on who he brings in to run the Cardinals' offense.

Taking away from an NFC West rival — who has experience within the division and could likely highlight some of your own flaws — is a bonus, but that shouldn't be the defining factor in bringing Saleh on.

If he's able to get the Cardinals' defense back up and running to their expected levels along with bringing in a forward-thinking offensive coordinator, this would be a solid hire.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News