First Candidate Emerges for Cardinals HC Opening

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' first candidate for their head coach opening has been revealed.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Vance Joseph will be interviewing for the Cardinals' opening alongside the Raiders, Giants and Titans as well.

Arizona just fired previous head coach Jonathan Gannon yesterday, as the organization will look to hire their third head coach in five seasons moving into 2026.

Joseph, currently the defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos, previously spent time in Arizona under Kliff Kingsbury from 2019-22. Prior to that, Joseph was Denver's head coach -- so he does bring head coach experience to the table.

It's also notable Joseph has prior experience with quarterback Kyler Murray, who has a big decision looming on his future in the desert entering the next few months.

Denver's defensive unit has been one of the best in the NFL, helping the Broncos claim the AFC's No. 1 seed this year.

"Joseph, 53, remains a popular name in league circles after his Denver defense finished off the 2025 regular season ranking first in sacks, second in yards allowed, and third in points allowed. They also led the way in net yards per pass attempt allowed and placed third in rushing yards per attempt allowed."

Arizona's defense took a massive step back this season under Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis. A bright spot for the team, though marred by injuries, simply underperformed from start to finish.

The same could be said about the offensive side of the ball, though Joseph reportedly would bring Broncos QB coach Davis Webb in as his offensive coordinator. Webb is highly credited for the improved level of play from quarterback Bo Nix.

When asked what the Cardinals were looking for out of their head coach, general manager Monti Ossenfort offered this:

"First and foremost, we're looking for a strong leader. Being a head coach in the NFL is a difficult job, and there's 31 other teams that are trying to do the same thing that we're doing. And so a lot goes into that," he said.

"There's being a strong leader, it's creating accountability and dependability in the locker room, it's creating advantages on the field, putting our players in a position to be successful. It's developing young players. It's helping them take that next step. We get players out of college, and we have to get them better. And so there's a lot that falls under the umbrella of a head coach, and so we're focused on finding a coach that can help us achieve those goals."

We'll see if Joseph fits that bill.

