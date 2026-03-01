Cardinals QB (Not Kyler Murray) Generating Trade Buzz

For so long we've been speculating around what trade talks and packages could look like for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

As it turns out, we just might have been looping the wrong passer in trade talks.

While Murray is now expected to be flat out released by Arizona, the Cardinals are apparently getting calls on their other quarterback — Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett is under contract through the 2026 season and started for Arizona the rest of the year after Murray left with his foot injury after Week 5 in 2025.

According to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin, multiple teams are calling the Cardinals for a Brissett trade.

Report: 2 Teams Eying Jacoby Brissett in Trade Talls

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws downfield against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

From Volin:

"While the Cardinals are struggling to find a taker for Kyler Murray, they should have an easier time trading Jacoby Brissett. Two teams who need a bridge quarterback have shown interest. One is the Jets, whose offensive coordinator, Frank Reich, coached Brissett in Indianapolis. The other is the Falcons, who likely won’t have Michael Penix (knee) back for the start of the season, and whose coach, Kevin Stefanski, coached Brissett in Cleveland. Brissett set career highs with 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2025."

The Cardinals do seem to be struggling with finding a trade for Murray thanks to his contract, which won't be an obstacle once he's ultimately released as projected.

Brissett makes sense at essentially every quarterback-needy team as a cheap and short-term investment that can serve as a bridge passer while the franchise aims to find their face of the future elsewhere — much like many thought he would be in Arizona.

Brissett's trade value seems to be volatile and depends on the beauty within the eye of the beholder. He just turned 33 in December and is set to be a free agent after next year, so it's hard to gauge a price tag on his services.

If Brissett and Murray are both off the roster, Arizona's only quarterback would be Kedon Slovis.

Of course, the Cardinals are evaluating other potential avenues to add a quarterback even if Brissett does stick around. The hot name is Malik Willis in the free agent market, though his price tag could come at a steep cost.

When it comes to the draft, Ty Simpson is projected to be the next best passer after Fernando Mendoza will very likely go No. 1 overall. Arizona could possibly entertain picking him in the second round, if he's there.