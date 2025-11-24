Cardinals Find New Way to Fall Apart in Overtime Loss to Jaguars
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals in previous weeks have been routed from the early stages of their losses, though Week 12's 27-24 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a different flavor in the form of an overtime loss.
Hope was instilled in the Red Sea after the Cardinals held leads at various points of action - most notably in the fourth quarter with under ten minutes left - before unraveling to sink to 3-8 on the season after settling for a game-tying field goal near the end of regulation.
Arizona's postseason hopes, if not already, have been withered to next to nothing entering the final stages of the season. They've lost their last eight-of-nine games.
Here's how action unfolded at State Farm Stadium:
First Quarter
Disaster nearly struck on the first play, as Greg Dortch fumbled the kickoff return before recovering it, giving Brissett and co. first dibs.
After netting a few first downs, the Cardinals were forced to punt after Dennis Gardeck fittingly sacked Brissett in his return to State Farm Stadium.
A 45-yard run by Travis Etienne set up a 15-yard receiving touchdown by the running back to push Jacksonville ahead early, capping a four-play, 97-yard touchdown drive.
JAX 7, AZ 0
Despite working their way to field goal range, the Cardinals moved backwards on second and third down thanks to another sack on Brissett and a screen pass to Dortch blown up for a five-yard loss, forcing another Arizona punt.
It was rookie DL Walter Nolen that gave the Cardinals some much-needed juice, recovering a strip sack from Lawrence and stumbling into the end zone for six.
JAX 7, AZ 7
A 19-yard scramble from Lawrence on third down kept Jacksonville's next drive alive as the first quarter came to an end.
Second Quarter
Cam Little knocked home a 52-yard field goal to give Jacksonville the lead once again.
JAX 10, AZ 7
Arizona answered nicely on a nine-play touchdown drive that ultimately saw Bam Knight punch it in from one-yard out.
AZ 14, JAX 10
At the 2:00 warning, the Cardinals successfully drew a penalty on Jacksonville's defensive line on 4th and 1 to extend their drive.
Despite getting down inside the Jaguars' 20, the Cardinals were forced to settle for a Chad Ryland field goal - which was missed from 34 yards out.
Jacksonville couldn't get anything going from there, as Lawrence was sacked by Jordan Burch to end the first half.
Third Quarter
Going up-tempo to start the third quarter, Jacksonville's offense quickly found themselves inside the ten-yard line - though a batted pass at the line of scrimmage saw Garrett Williams come down with an incredible diving interception to give the Cardinals possession back.
However, the Jaguars were able to find the end zone after forcing a Cardinals three-and-out thanks to a Jakobi Meyers TD.
JAX 17, AZ 14
Gardeck would do his trademark sack dance for a second time after sacking Brissett for a 17-yard loss, ending Arizona's drive and forcing a punt.
The Cardinals forced their third turnover of the afternoon with an incredible play made by linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither.
Things took a turn for the worse towards the end of the third quarter, as the Cardinals saw Brissett exit action after being hit near the Jaguars' sideline.
Kedon Slovis was forced into action to finish Arizona's drive, which resulted in a punt.
Fourth Quarter
The Jaguars - facing a 4th-and-short - surprisingly punted the ball right back to the Cardinals - and unsurprisingly Arizona gave it right back to Jacksonville.
In what was Lawrence's third pick of the day, Budda Baker dove in front of a pass to give the Cardinals new life.
Three plays later, Dortch was found on a slant route - and did the rest to give Arizona the lead.
AZ 21, JAX 17
It didn't take long, as Jacksonville marched on a six-play, 65-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Parker Washington touchdown reception from 11 yards out to push Jacksonville back in the lead with just under four minutes left.
JAX 24, AZ 21
Arizona initially converted a 3rd-and-11, though an offensive pass interference call pushed them behind the sticks even further than before.
Facing a fourth-and-12, Brissett was pressured immediately and was forced to throw a jump ball down the middle of the field, which fell incomplete.
Jacksonville took over at the AZ 28-yard line with 1:58 left.
Facing a fourth-and-short, the Cardinals forced an incompletion - giving Arizona possession back with 1:38 and no timeouts.
With their final opportunity, Arizona drove themselves into field goal position and eventually tied things up with three seconds remaining thanks to Ryland booting home a 29-yard field goal.
JAX 24, AZ 24
To overtime we go!
Overtime
The Jaguars won the toss and elected to receive (going two-for-two on calling tails).
On the first play, Washington brought down a tough catch along the right sideline for 25 yards, putting Jacksonville in Arizona territory.
After the Jaguars failed to convert a wide-open third down, Little booted home a 52-yard field goal to push Jacksonville back into the lead.
JAX 27, AZ 24
Brissett picked up a first down with his wheels on a third-and-five before finding Trey McBride for a 14-yard gain, pushing the Cardinals on the other side of the 50.
Facing a fourth-and-short with the game on the line - Brissett's shot downfield was incomplete, ending action.