Cardinals’ First Half vs. Seahawks Reaches Historic Low Point
The Arizona Cardinals' first half effort, if you want to call it that, made some history in Week 10.
The Seattle Seahawks' 38-7 lead entering the locker room sent shockwaves through the NFL, and for Arizona, it was the first time they've allowed 38 points at halftime since 1958 according to the CBS broadcast.
The Seahawks winning is no surprise - they're at home and were 7.5 favorites on the spread. They're also 6-2, atop the NFC West and previously beat Arizona in their first matchup earlier this season - though this couldn't have been forecasted by anybody.
Seattle was helped by two strips on quarterback Jacoby Brissett that were returned for touchdowns in the first half, both by DeMarcus Lawrence.
Simply put, Arizona hasn't had any solutions for Seattle - though a Greg Dortch rushing touchdown ensured they wouldn't leave Lumen Field shut-out.
Prior to the game, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters this would be the best team Arizona's faced this season.
"We're doing the things that are needed to move the ball, stay on the field and score points. That's been good to see because we've put up some numbers here now that you would say that you should have a chance to win the game when you put up the points we've been putting up," Gannon said.
"With saying that, this week's going to be a new challenge. In my opinion, the tape that I've watched so far, this is the best defense that we've played. It'll be a big-time challenge, especially at their place.”
It doesn't help the Cardinals have battled injuries to this point, though Arizona simply has looked outmatched in every aspect.
“Good football team. Coached really well. I have a lot of respect for (Seahawks Head) Coach (Mike) Macdonald (and) a lot of their players -- I have a ton of respect for those guys. It's going to be a 60-minute game," said Brissett during the practice week.
At this point, the Cardinals probably wouldn't mind if the game wasn't the full 60 minutes.
The likely loss will push Arizona back to 3-6 on the year, and will raise even more questions surrounding the direction of this team.
With quarterback Kyler Murray on injured reserve, discussions around his and the overall future of other key figures in Arizona won't get any easier once they finally depart Seattle.