Cardinals Get Major Endorsement From Bijan Robinson on Tyler Allgeier

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals upgraded their rushing attack in multiple ways this offseason.

Left guard Isaac Seumalo was added to the mix and should boost Arizona's protection immediately upon arrival, though the loudest signing in terms of fanfare came with running back Tyler Allgeier.

Allgeier inked a two-year, $12.25 million contract to land in the desert to, at minimum, serve as a 1-2 punch with veteran running back James Conner.

Allgeier's collected a few fans through his first few seasons in the league, as he gave the Atlanta Falcons a tough-nosed runner that hasn't fumbled once in his career while also grading out as one of PFF's best pass-blocking running backs.

Perhaps his biggest fan is Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson, who shared a backfield with him in Atlanta and, speaking with local reporters, says he's a bit bittersweet to see Allgeier leave.

What Bijan Robinson Said of Tyler Allgeier Signing With Arizona Cardinals

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) reacts with running back Bijan Robinson (7) after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“I mean, obviously me and Tyler, we’ve done some cool things here. Tyler’s one of my best friends and he’s my brother, and I’m very happy for him and what he’s about to do in Arizona," said Robinson (h/t PFN).

"I just saw him like last week, so me and him were like sad, sad as heck. I was like, ‘Bro, you can still come back, man.’ But it’s cool to see him thrive somewhere and be the guy. I know he has worked super hard. He’s one of the most selfless individuals I know. For him to go up there and make his presence known will be pretty cool."

Allgeier will look to revamp a Cardinals rushing attack that ranked as the second-worst unit in the league in 2025 in terms of yards per game. An ugly mix of injuries and disappointing play from the line/running back room was mostly to blame, though there was no questioning some sort of change was needed.

That change comes in the form of Allgeier, and with the Cardinals expected to address more offensive line help in the 2026 NFL Draft, Arizona's rushing attack could return to 2024 form sooner as opposed to later.

That will especially be true if new head coach and offensive mind Mike LaFleur is able to maximize the offense in his first season. And if the cards indeed do fall like that, Allgeier is extremely likely to be a key point in making that happen.