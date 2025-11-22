Cardinals Getting Peek at Next Quarterback?
With so much speculation surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and their quarterback moving into the offseason, the team is evaluating various options that could be in play with their future first-round pick.
The Cardinals currently have scouts at the Oregon Ducks' matchup against the USC Trojans, a battle of top 15 schools that is sure to have some sort of implications in the newest College Football Playoff standings next week.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is one of the draft's hottest names, and while defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington is sure to be a high pick, Moore could very well be on Arizona's radar.
Kyler Murray's Future in Arizona is Cloudy at Best
The Cardinals are expected to move away from Murray after the former No. 1 pick has spent seven years in the desert with limited success.
After three seasons with a new regime consisting of Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort, the Cardinals appear ready to move on - but that decision should be mutually beneficial, as Murray is clearly still a talented passer and could succeed elsewhere.
Arizona still has Jacoby Brissett under contract through the 2026 season, though the Cardinals still will need a long-term answer at football's most important position.
Enter: Moore... maybe.
Dante Moore's Future at Oregon Still Undecided?
Moore, who would undoubtedly be a top 20 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is expected to go back to school according to draft analyst Todd McShay, who says a scout told him to "book it" in regards to Moore heading back to school.
Moore currently is behind Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Alabama's Ty Simpson at this point in time on consensus big boards.
That would place him right near Arizona's territory of the draft, as the Cardinals currently are slated to have the tenth pick as of this weekend.
Moore's game has drawn comparisons to Deshaun Watson's career at Clemson with a unique blend of mobility and accuracy.
"The scintillating arm talent and athleticism are obviously still there, but Moore's newfound unflappability in the pocket has been eye-opening," said CBS Sports earlier this season.
"He's averaging a ridiculous 8.8 yards per attempt when under pressure this season with no interceptions and has the second-lowest pressure-to-sack conversion rate in the country (3.2%). From an evaluation perspective, that's the holy grail."
Perhaps the Cardinals could strike gold in the draft, though we're far removed from all of that.