Hall of Fame WR Slams Cardinals, Michael Bidwill

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill again finds himself in headlines for wrong reasons.

Recently, Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter appeared on the Fully Loaded podcast and made his feelings towards the Cardinals and Bidwill very clear:

"Listen, sir. I'm going to tell you something that you've never heard before about the Arizona Cardinals. They have one of the worst ownership groups, They do not know what they're doing. And I couldn't say this for a long time because my kid was playing out there — [Larry] Fitzgerald. But now he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Now I can let go," he said.

"They're awful. The way they do things is awful. He was lucky to survive his career there. Arizona, I think when Kurt Warner went into the Hall of Fame, they offered him the Bidwill's jet — you can take the jet to Canton and come back. That's it."

Bidwill recently came under fire from the fan base with his response to a question asking why the Cardinals don't have a team president:

"I am the team president," Bidwill said. "I am the team president, so next question."

Bidwill has been operating the Cardinals since 2007 when he himself was named the team president. In 2019 after his father's passing, he assumed full control of the franchise as chairman.

Arizona, in recent years, has come under heavy fire — particularly in terms of ownership. The Cardinals were ranked as the third-worst NFL team in terms of ownership in 2024/25 NFLPA report cards.

The Cardinals recently broke ground on a new state of the art facility, which is set to be complete in 2028.

"It is a multi-generational decision that we discerned," Bidwill said (h/t Darren Urban).

"I wanted to make sure it was player-first, performance-first and we leveraged the Cardinals headquarters to have the most greater good for the state of Arizona and the city of Phoenix as possible."

The Cardinals haven't made the postseason since 2021 and haven't won a playoff game since 2015. Under the guidance of new head coach Mike LaFleur, Bidwill hopes that changes sooner rather than later.

Arizona has nearly $40 million in cap space approaching free agency and a full slate of picks ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals are busy at the combine at the moment meeting with prospects in Indianapolis — you can keep track of those reports here.