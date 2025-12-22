Cardinals Lose Garrett Williams to Season-Ending Injury

ARIZONA -- An injury-filled Arizona Cardinals season only continues to grow worse.

Cardinals starting cornerback Garrett Williams is feared to have torn his Achilles in Week 16's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

From his post on X:

"#AZCardinals CB Garrett Williams, a starter for the last two seasons, is feared to have torn his Achilles in yesterday’s loss, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Another major injury in an injury-riddled season in AZ. He’ll have an MRI to confirm."

Williams was carted off in the first quarter.

“It's my reaction to all injuries. It sucks. We've had a lot of attrition. It's hard, but I thought (CB) Jaden (Davis) came in there and battled," Jonathan Gannon said post-game when reacting to the injury.

"I thought the DB coaches did a good job because Budda was in and out. 'JT’s' (S Jalen Thompson) obviously down. Guys went in there and fought their tail off and executed pretty well.”

The Fall-Out of Garrett Williams' Injury

Immediately, this pushes Denzel Burke and Will Johnson to full-time boundary corner spots while Kei'Trel Clark could take over slot duties for the last two games of 2025.

Meanwhile, Williams will rehab over the offseason -- one where he was slated to become one of the league's highest-paid slot corners, though this might complicate those negotiations.

Williams, one of Arizona's top players in the secondary, was capable of playing inside/outside corner with some safety looks as well. PFF graded him as the top slot corner in the NFL entering 2025.

Williams has battled health issues this season, as he spent time on injured reserve earlier in the year with a knee injury. Coming out of Syracuse, he also was recovering from a torn ACL, which impacted his draft stock.

The Cardinals' secondary only is better with a healthy Williams in the mix, but now there's an injection of doubt both short and long-term on what those plans look like thanks to the unfortunate injury.

It's been a tough season for injuries in the desert, as nearly every position group has been plagued in one shape or another.

“The human side of me feels horrible for the guys on the ground, but then you have to refocus and you have to go play football," Gannon said.

"We talked about that with our guys because it happens not just to us, it happens to everybody. Obviously, they feel bad for their teammate. They feel down that they're not going to be out there, but you have to go play football.”

