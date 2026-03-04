Insider Hints Cardinals Could Trade Up for Draft QB

The Arizona Cardinals are sure to scour various markets in search of their next quarterback following news of Kyler Murray's expected departure.

With starter Jacoby Brissett only under contract through this coming season, Arizona doesn't have a clear plan identified for the future at their most important position. Brissett may also be traded this offseason, though the jury still seems to be out on his final status.

Perhaps free agency will be an avenue for the Cardinals, who have been linked to names from Malik Willis to Jimmy Garoppolo.

Yet the 2026 NFL Draft could be the move for Arizona, and there's one particular passer that's got their attention.

Daniel Jeremiah: Cardinals Could Trade Up for Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cardinals met with Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at the NFL combine, and he could be an option for Arizona after their No. 3 overall pick.

The Cardinals have pick 34 (which is the second pick in the second round) but just might have to trade up for Simpson if they do covet him that deeply.

NFL draft insider Daniel Jeremiah suggested the Cardinals could make a move up the board:

"Ty Simpson had a really solid throwing workout in Indy. I have him as early 2nd rd guy but I think there are a couple good fits for him. AZ trade up late 1 (we talked about this at combine) or (ducks, turns off notifications) Vikings move back from 18 and take him," he said on X.

Simpson apparently had a great interview with the Cardinals in Indianapolis.

“Yeah, I met with the Cardinals, it was my first interview, and just super great organization," Simpson said at the podium.

"Mr. Monti is a great guy, Coach LaFleur is a super ball guy, Coach Hackett. All those guys, they love football, they're a quarterback-driven organization, because they're very familiar with the quarterback position. And I would love to be a Cardinal. I think that they're a great organization.”

Trading up for Simpson would also allow the Cardinals a fifth-year option on his contract, which would be nice in terms of controlling a rookie scale deal at football's most important position.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported before the end of the regular season the Cardinals internally liked Simpson, so the interest just doesn't appear to be a one-way street.

Under the first year guidance of head coach Mike LaFleur, we'll see if Simpson fits the vision for what the Cardinals ultimately want to do.