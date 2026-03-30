Cardinals Love What They Did in Free Agency

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are far past the bulk of their free agency signings with their eyes and attention now shifting towards the 2026 NFL Draft.

Arizona's work on the open market wasn't quite as exciting or thrilling compared to other organizations, though that was by design according to head coach Mike LaFleur.

What Mike LaFleur Said on Cardinals Free Agency

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur speaks to reporters and the media during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The competition, the depth. I've already said a few times, that's kind of a common theme right now is we brought in guys with experience, like if you look at our roster right now, we want to improve at every position, no doubt," LaFleur told reporters at the NFL owners meetings.

"It's going to be a common theme. Even Seattle's saying the same thing right now, and that's just what you do. But at the same time, in my opinion, you don't have to go out and reach for anything now because of what Monti [Ossenfort] and the team did in terms of bringing in guys that have played a lot of football in this league and in enough competition where they can go in every single day and work and compete against each other."

Arizona's free agent class was highlighted by running back Tyler Allgeier and left guard Isaac Seumalo, both of whom are sure to help the Cardinals' rushing attack return to prior form.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Jack Gibbens and safety Andrew Wingard will push for starting competition at their respective positions.

Yet a majority of additions came in the form of depth, which was ultimately tested at extremes last season in Arizona.

This was especially the case along the offensive line, where all of Elijah Wilkinson, Oli Udoh and Matt Pryor signed with the Cardinals as veterans with prior starting experience.

"I like what Monti and the team did ... our line on paper right now has played a lot of football. So what I like is that you don't have to go reach in the draft," LaFleur added.

"... But on paper you got a bunch of veterans that played this game. They played it at a high level. They know how to play and they're men, and I'm excited about it."

The Cardinals are hoping their "boring" free agent period is able blossom a more well-rounded football team entering 2026. Sometimes plain is best — at least the Cardinals sure hope so.