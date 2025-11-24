Cardinals 'Loved' Risky Play-Call in OT Loss
STATE FARM STADIUM -- The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 27-24 overtime fashion in Week 12, marking their eighth loss in nine games.
The Cardinals can't stop sliding down the standings after their 2-0 start, though their latest loss might be the most controversial thanks to Arizona's final play-call to end the game.
It's fourth-and-four with the Cardinals at Jacksonville's 42-yard line. Arizona's way out of field goal range to tie things up in overtime, so they keep the offense on the field.
With the game on the line, quarterback Jacoby Brissett launched a deep ball to backup receiver Xavier Weaver, which ultimately fell incomplete and ended the game.
In their post-game press conferences, the Cardinals were asked about the final play-call.
Jonathan Gannon said he loved it.
Cardinals Defend 4th-and-4 Play
"Yeah, they played double-double, so he threw it to the one-on-one. Love the decision, go win the game," Gannon told reporters afterwards.
The Cardinals thought they had Weaver one-on-one downfield, though Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard came across the field to ensure the ball wouldn't be caught.
"Go win the game. When you know they're going to be in a certain coverage in a gotta have it, you feel good about a one-on-one ball to win the game," Gannon continued on the play.
Typically in must-have it situations, teams look to their star players. Michael Wilson and Trey McBride, respectively would have been the considerable top options at that point in time.
That wasn't the case, and with the benefit of hindsight, perhaps the Cardinals might've opted for a check down to defenders with one-on-one coverage.
Brissett, who spoke with reporters afterwards, took responsibility for the play not connecting.
"Trying to go win a game. It's the coverage for him. I gotta make a better throw - just a bad throw," he said.
Entering this week, the Cardinals had the sixth-worst success rate on fourth down at just 46.15% according to Team Rankings.
Gannon said despite the loss, Arizona will continue to get back to work.
"A couple plays away from winning a game. Love the fight, love the resilience. Thought we did some good things - that's a good football team. Give them credit," said Gannon.
"Ultimately, [we] didn't do enough in all three phases to win a game. There's no silver lining in losing, but this team will come back to work tomorrow and get ready to go. We'll learn from it and move on and get to Tampa."
The Cardinals are on the road next week against the Buccaneers.