ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will be without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. this week against the Houston Texans, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon ruled Harrison out due to a heel injury that's prevented him from practicing all week. Also out this week for the Cardinals is Paris Johnson Jr., Rabbit Taylor-Demerson, Max Melton and Jalen Thompson.

The Cardinals have been without Harrison for their last stretch of games thanks to a mix of appendicitis and his new heel injury. Michael Wilson will again take the wheel as Arizona's WR1.

Harrison is expected back this season, according to Gannon.

Both teams will drop official injury reports later today.

The Cardinals' star wideout has struggled through 2025, failing to hit the expected heights in his sophomore season after his rookie campaign was widely considered to be a let-down.

With a year of experience under his belt and a bulked-up frame, many thought 2025 was going to be Harrison's year to prove doubters wrong.

Yet this season has been full of inconsistency and, unfortunately, injuries for Harrison.

Even Hall of Fame wideout Cris Carter was critical of Harrison.

"When he has been on the field, his play has been inconsistent. He struggled with the drops, struggled with some of his route-running, struggled with separation. And the quarterback position there has been a struggle since he’s been in the league," he said to Kyle Odegard.

"So those are all things that make you question yourself, make you doubt your ability. The ability is still there. He’s going to have to adjust to a new quarterback next year. But he does have the ability to still dominate."

The Cardinals now hope Wilson and star tight end Trey McBride can carry the torch for an Arizona wide receiving corps that featured just one of their six top receivers last week thanks to injuries.

Arizona will face the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in the final three weeks of the season.

"I believe in everybody we got in there because I know what they put into it. I know how they work, and I know that the fabric of those guys as coaches and players," said Gannon when asked about his players.

