Cardinals Reveal Concerning Week 15 Injury Report vs Texans

TEMPE, AZ -- The Arizona Cardinals' first injury report for Week 15's road test against the Houston Texans is a star-studded one.

The likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Budda Baker headline Wednesday's list of absences.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon previously ruled out Paris Johnson Jr. this week while also revealing Trey Benson wouldn't be activated off injured reserve.

Arizona Cardinals Week 15 Injury Report

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) reacts after another Los Angeles Rams touchdown in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DNP - Budda Baker (personal/thumb), Kelvin Beachum (rest), Evan Brown (personal), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Bilal Nichols (knee), Josh Sweat (rest), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Jalen Thompson (hamstring), Dalvin Tomlinson (rest), Xavier Weaver (hamstring)



LIMITED - L.J. Collier (knee), Emari Demercado (ankle), Christian Jones (knee), Max Melton (heel), Walter Nolen III (knee)



FULL - Will Johnson (thumb)

All of Brown, Harrison, Taylor-Demerson and Weaver were previously ruled out ahead of Sunday's loss to Los Angeles while Baker, Johnson and Thompson picked up injuries during action.

Beachum and Sweat are on their respective rest days, which has been a theme all season for Beachum but only recently for Sweat.

Arizona's youthful and beat-up secondary will again be tested against Houston's passing offense that features CJ Stroud, Nico Collins and Christian Kirk among others.

"Our guys are wired the right way. They're excited about the opportunity. (Texans WR) Nico (Collins) can play, and (Texans WR) Christian Kirk's a good player," Gannon said.

"(Texans WR Jayden) Higgins is doing a good job. But Nico, when you watch him on tape by how they deploy him and how they use him (it's) a big-time challenge.”

Houston Texans Week 15 Injury Report

Houston's, on the other hand, is a bit less lengthy.

DNP - Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle), Denico Autry (knee), Trent Brown (hand), Nick Chubb (ribs), Kamari Lassiter (foot), Woody Marks (knee), Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder)



LIMITED - Harrison Bryant (neck/shoulder), Jamal Hill (hamstring), E.J. Speed (knee), Justin Watson (calf)

The Texans currently tout the league's top defensive unit entering Week 15 with just 16 points per game allowed. Houston hasn't given up 20 points in their last six-of-seven games.

"They're obviously a really good defense – have Pro Bowl (and/or) All-Pro players at all three levels (and) coached really well," Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett told reporters today.

"We have our work cut off for us, but it's the most things just about us and just sticking to the details, training for the little things that we've been trying to hone in on the last couple weeks and try to find a way to go grind one out.”

We'll see if the Cardinals get any healthier on Thursday, but certainly not a great start to their Week 15 prep.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News