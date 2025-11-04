Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. Ignites NFL World After Jaw-Dropping TD
Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison had plenty of noise surrounding his play entering Week 9's Monday Night Football battle against the Dallas Cowboys.
So far, so good.
Harrison has the NFL world buzzing after a productive first half that's featured five receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown that you truly have to see to believe, putting Daron Bland on his behind in route to getting wide open in the end zone.
Even CeeDee Lamb was impressed.
Harrison's seven targets early in the first half is already the second-most the Ohio State product's had this season.
"Crazy what happens when you get him the ball," Blitz Sports Media said on X.
Content creator FHILY said, "Marvin Harrison Jr. cooked his defender off the line, that release was filthy. The timing, the footwork, the separation… that’s WR1 stuff right there. You can’t teach that kind of smooth route running."
John added, "He’s just like his dad. Swift with speed and grace, the only thing missing for him is a healthy QB throwing him precise, guided rocket throws."
Entering tonight, Harrison had just 24 receptions for 396 yards and two touchdowns.
And speaking of his father, Harrison Sr. had some choice words for the Cardinals' offense in an ESPN piece released earlier today.
"It's very hard for me to watch the Cardinals' offense," Harrison Sr. told ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.
"And you can quote me on that."
Harrison Sr. also added, "The style of offense that I am accustomed to, that I'm used to watching as a professional eye, as a wide receiver ... I just can't relate to watching that [current] offense, that style of offense.
"Basically, I can't relate to what goes on there. I think that's just peacefully put, without pointing fingers or anything. It's just me. I'm giving you the professional eye. I can't relate to it. It don't add up to me. I can't deal with it."
Harrison Jr., typically quiet and reserved, hasn't made any noise either on the sideline or talking to the media - though plenty of people online take that ownership for him.
Cam Cox said, "Think Marvin Harrison can watch and relate to this offense."
John Gambadoro added, "Jacoby Brissett looks great! And how nice to see them finally go to MHJ over and over again!"
There's plenty more tweets where the internet was set ablaze from Harrison's touchdown reception - and admittedly so, it's nice to see the No. 4 overall pick make a splash after a rough start to the season.