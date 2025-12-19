Marvin Harrison Jr. Looks Promising for Cardinals Return

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have now seen wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. practice for a third straight day, giving hope to his potential return from a heel injury that's kept him out for the last two games.

"Getting his wind back a little bit. That's a tough injury but particularly (for) a skill guy that runs fast and has to decelerate and accelerate. Our staff has done a good job with him," said head coach Jonathan Gannon this morning.

"He's done a good job pushing through. We'll see how he does today."

Harrison has played in just ten games this season after also missing a couple matchups due to appendicitis. He did suffer a concussion against the Colts midseason but did not miss any extra time in the weeks after.

The Cardinals will officially reveal injury statuses later today, so Harrison could be marked as either questionable or completely removed from the report.

More on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Potential Return

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Harrison's tallied just 40 receptions for 594 yards and four touchdowns in his second season, which has fallen short of the massive expectations that's followed the No. 4 overall pick.

There's many reasons and factors adding to that, though even with his healthy presence, the emergence of Michael Wilson and his strong production could eat into Harrison's workload in the final three weeks of the season.

The Cardinals' offense as a whole has been a whirlwind in 2025, and with questions surrounding the future of quarterback Kyler Murray, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and head coach Jonathan Gannon, Harrison's stability to both finish the year and 2026 isn't exactly at confidence-inspiring levels.

"I'm not going to lie and say it's been easy," Harrison said after his rookie season.

"Definitely a lot different from me. ... to have a more roller coaster ride of a year as a rookie - its been hard but I've been leaning on my teammates, my coaches are doing a good job of encouraging me each and every week - family as well."

That was 2024, and unfortunately this season has produced similar results of inconsistency when it comes to his opportunities and production.

Harrison is clearly and undoubtedly talented, though for whatever reason things just haven't clicked for the Ohio State product.

Perhaps that can get back on track this week against the Falcons, who are also eliminated from postseason contention.

