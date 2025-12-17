Marvin Harrison Jr. Gets Exciting Update Ahead of Cardinals vs Falcons

ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will hit the practice field ahead of Week 16's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.

“Good. He’ll be out there today, we’ll see how the week goes," said Gannon on his star receiver.

Harrison has missed the last two weeks due to a heel injury, not practicing at all during that time period after suffering the injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in Week 13.

The Cardinals are having a closed practice today, so we'll have to wait until the team's injury report is unveiled later this afternoon before seeing if he actually did practice and what his participation level was.

More on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Injury

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Harrison's been a bit banged up this season, previously dealing with a concussion (which saw him depart against the Indianapolis Colts but didn't miss any more time) and appendicitis surgery that caused him to miss two games as well.

It hasn't quite been the 2025 campaign many had hoped for, as Harrison was projected to make a massive leap entering his sophomore season.

That hasn't quite happened, as struggles with consistency and overall play have dampened Harrison's second year in the league.

That's drawn hefty criticism on Harrison and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing for his usage of the former No. 4 overall pick, most notably coming from Harrison Sr. previously this season.

"It's very hard for me to watch the Cardinals' offense," Harrison Sr. told ESPN's Josh Weinfuss back in November.

"And you can quote me on that."

Michael Wilson Dominating in Harrison's Absence

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) reacts during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In Harrison's absence, Michael Wilson has flat-out dominated -- accumulating 44 catches for 535 yards and three touchdowns since Week 11.

“He's the best. He's who you want on your team. You want to line up with a guy like that every day through the hard times," quarterback Jacoby Brissett said of Wilson.

"You can count on somebody like that to get you to come to work tomorrow. He does everything right. (I) can't say enough good things about him. Every time the opportunity arises (or) the situation arises, he's right there.”

Harrison's return to the lineup will surely see some shake-ups with how the Cardinals carry out their game plan, though it's always a positive sign to get a top pick back in the mix.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News