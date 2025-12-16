Michael Carter Is One of Fantasy Football’s Top Waiver Adds for Week 16

ARIZONA -- The fantasy football playoffs are officially here, and although the Arizona Cardinals won't be making the NFL postseason, perhaps a few players can help you find glory along the way.

Names such as Michael Wilson and Trey McBride are obvious contenders to help push you to a championship, though there's one waiver wire target who could help clutch a win in your playoffs.

Cardinals RB Michael Carter is consistently being named as a must-add player ahead of Week 16 action.

Michael Carter Could Help Win Your Fantasy League

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter (22) walks on the field during practice beore the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With Bam Knight currently hurt and Trey Benson/James Conner not returning for the remainder of the year, the Cardinals could see Carter emerge in strong fashion.

"Carter should be a top waiver-wire target at running back, unless there is word that Knight is just fine. We can expect Demercado to play a higher percentage of the late-down snaps and potentially some early-down snaps, but Carter will likely lead Arizona in carries going forward," wrote PFF's Nathan Jahnke.

"The Cardinals’ next two games are against the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals, two teams that are also eliminated from the playoffs. Arizona should be able to stick with the run game longer than most of its games this season, likely allowing Carter to reach double-digit touches in both matchups. However, the Cardinals have shown a willingness to abandon the run in several games, so Demercado may get more involved, especially if Knight isn’t healthy.

"However, Carter has the best odds of any running back listed in this article to reach 20 carries in a game in one of the next two weeks."

Yahoo! Sports Also Believes in Michael Carter

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Michael Carter (22) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Yahoo! fantasy expert Justin Boone also added this on Carter:

"Bam Knight was carted off with an ankle injury that’s likely to keep him out of the lineup the rest of the fantasy season.

"Unfortunately for him, the Cardinals have a very favorable schedule with the Falcons and Bengals over the next two weeks. On top of being winnable games that could feature positive game scripts, both Atlanta and Cincinnati are friendly opponents for fantasy running backs.

"Even with Demercado back in the lineup, Carter was the clear replacement for Knight, playing 80% of the snaps in Week 15 and delivering 94 scrimmage and four receptions on 18 total touches versus a tough Texans defense.

"That makes Carter a top priority for fantasy managers in need of a low-end RB2/high-end RB3 moving forward."

Even NFL.com Has Michael Carter at No. 1 Waiver Wire Option

Dan Parr: "Michael Carter was the clear RB1 for the Cardinals after Bam Knight exited early in Sunday's game with an ankle injury. Carter saw bell-cow volume, logging 18 touches for 94 yards (13.4 fantasy points). Keep an eye on updates regarding Knight 's ailment, especially with a favorable matchup awaiting Arizona's RBs. Carter should be one of the week's most sought-after pickups with the Falcons coming to town."

Waivers go in tonight, so if you're looking for either extra depth or a potential difference-maker, many fantasy experts believe Carter is the way to go.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News