Cardinals’ New LB Thinks Arizona Can Mirror Last Year’s Patriots

New Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jack Gibbens has seen this movie before.

Gibbens was previously part of an incredible turnaround with the New England Patriots, who went from 4-13 to Super Bowl participants in one season. While Gibbens wasn't the sole reason for said turnaround, his 81 tackles and presence on New England's defense was still key.

Gibbens inked a two-year deal to land in Arizona, where there's hope a similar story can be repeated under first-year head coach Mike LaFleur.

Gibbens, appearing on Sirius XM, believes it can happen.

“The first thing is getting to know everybody and forming those personal relationships," Gibbens said (h/t ESPN's Mike Reiss).

"I think that was a big factor in the Patriots’ success last year. That was the most connected team I’ve been on – definitely in the NFL but honestly back through college and maybe ever. Guys really cared about each other ...”

Gibbens is expected to compete with Cody Simon for the Cardinals' starting inside linebacker job opposite of Mack Wilson Sr. in 2026.

He says that he'll miss New England, though there's excitement for turn things around in Arizona:

"It will definitely be tough to leave there. It’s bittersweet. I love that team. I love Coach Vrabel and his staff. We had an unforgettable year, for sure. It’s definitely a little sad leaving those guys but just felt like I had a great opportunity with an organization that is kind of trying to get things going in the right direction, similar to [where] New England was last year. So I’m excited to get out there and be part of the turnaround and getting back to where we just took the Patriots.”

A Super Bowl isn't exactly being planned in the desert for 2026. After finishing 3-14 last season, Arizona moves into the new year without Kyler Murray in the saddle under center and no clear direction moving into the future at quarterback.

Regardless, Arizona's defense needs to take a step in the right direction. Will that happen under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis? He's returning for a fourth season even after the Cardinals interviewed several other candidates for his position.

Gibbens brings a strong mix of play and leadership to the desert, which all 32 organizations will tell you is crucial in terms of team-building. Specifically, he graded well in pass coverage which should bode well for his chances to be deployed heavily in nickel packages.