Cardinals Will Avoid NFC West Matchup in 2026 Season Opener

Arizona Cardinals fans still don't know who the organization will face to begin the 2026 regular season ahead of Thursday's full schedule release, though we know it won't be any of their NFC West comrades.

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will actually be down under to face each other in Australia for Week 1 activities. That's been known for awhile, though today it was revealed the Seattle Seahawks will host the New England Patriots to open the regular season, featuring a rematch of Super Bowl LX.

Sources: The #Seahawks will open the 2026 season at home with a Super Bowl rematch against the #Patriots.



So, the 2026 NFL season will begin with the two teams that ended last season. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IdRS8MbEK1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 13, 2026

Thus, the Cardinals are the lone team in the division with no reported schedule release for Week 1.

We did find out Arizona won't be featured in any international games coming up, which isn't quite a bad thing. The Cardinals do have one of the toughest schedules in the league, though they'll be traveling less than most for 2026.

They likely won't be featured on primetime, either, with Thursday Night Football coming as their lone hope.

The NFL's full schedule release will happen on Thursday, May 14 at 5:00 PM AZ time.

Arizona hasn't won the NFC West since 2015, and many aren't optimistic on those odds changing with new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur entering his first season in charge. LaFleur previously spent time as an offensive mind under the 49ers and Rams, so he's quite familiar with what many consider to be football's toughest division.

"You think about this division, it's a tough division," said LaFleur at his introductory press conference.

"If it were easy, it wouldn't be worth it. We know the work that we got in front of us in the back right there [pointing to Cardinals players in attendance]. They know that. But those are the reasons I wanted to be the head coach here."

So who can the Cardinals play in Week 1?

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Denver Broncos while the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will collide in the opening week of play, knocking off more opponents for Arizona to start the year out with.

That leaves just the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints left on the schedule.

We'll find out in just about 24 hours who Arizona will face in the opening week — and for the remainder of the season after.