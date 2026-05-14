Arizona Cardinals Official 2026 NFL Schedule Released

ARIZONA — After days of leaks, the Arizona Cardinals' 2026 schedule is finally here.

We've known who the Cardinals will play this coming season and where as home/away opponents have been determined well in advance of today, though we didn't quite know when and in what order they'd play.

Until now.

The team's full 2026 schedule (home games in bold):

2026 Arizona Cardinals Schedule

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Week 1: AT Los Angeles Chargers

Week 2: Seattle Seahawks

Week 3: AT San Francisco 49ers

Week 4: AT New York Giants

Week 5: Detriot Lions

Week 6: AT Los Angeles Rams

Week 7: Denver Broncos

Week 8: AT Dallas Cowboys

Week 9: AT Seattle Seahawks

Week 10: Los Angeles Rams

Week 11: AT Kansas City Chiefs

Week 12: Washington Commanders

Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: New York Jets

Week 16: AT New Orleans Saints

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders

Week 18: San Francisco 49ers

The Cardinals are currently not scheduled to have any primetime games, which isn't surprising. Arizona finished with just three wins last season and outside projections don't favor them to be much better in 2026.

First-year head coach Mike LaFleur knows the task at hand isn't easy, though Arizona's confident in their talent additions made this offseason on top of their existing crop of players.

For what it's worth, the Cardinals could shock everybody and land a flexed primetime game later in the season.

There's also no international games for the organization after rumors of a potential matchup in Mexico.

It's harsh sledding for a Cardinals team that has one of the toughest schedules in the league, first when using win projections for 2026 while they sit third in opponent win percentage from last season.

However, Arizona did catch a break in terms of travel, as they rank in the bottom third of estimated milage travelled this coming season.

This will be the second time in four seasons Arizona has had a BYE in Week 14 or later as they had one in Week 14 back in 2023. Teams generally coveted later BYE weeks as their body accumulates hits deeper into the regular season.

Arizona again will begin the regular season on the road. They've started at home just once in the last seven years, which came in 2022 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the flip side, they're set to conclude their last two weeks of football at home, which is a direct opposite of last season where they played Weeks 17/18 on the road. Five of their final six games is at home.