Arizona Cardinals Official 2026 NFL Schedule Released
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ARIZONA — After days of leaks, the Arizona Cardinals' 2026 schedule is finally here.
We've known who the Cardinals will play this coming season and where as home/away opponents have been determined well in advance of today, though we didn't quite know when and in what order they'd play.
Until now.
The team's full 2026 schedule (home games in bold):
2026 Arizona Cardinals Schedule
Week 1: AT Los Angeles Chargers
Week 2: Seattle Seahawks
Week 3: AT San Francisco 49ers
Week 4: AT New York Giants
Week 5: Detriot Lions
Week 6: AT Los Angeles Rams
Week 7: Denver Broncos
Week 8: AT Dallas Cowboys
Week 9: AT Seattle Seahawks
Week 10: Los Angeles Rams
Week 11: AT Kansas City Chiefs
Week 12: Washington Commanders
Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: New York Jets
Week 16: AT New Orleans Saints
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders
Week 18: San Francisco 49ers
The Cardinals are currently not scheduled to have any primetime games, which isn't surprising. Arizona finished with just three wins last season and outside projections don't favor them to be much better in 2026.
First-year head coach Mike LaFleur knows the task at hand isn't easy, though Arizona's confident in their talent additions made this offseason on top of their existing crop of players.
For what it's worth, the Cardinals could shock everybody and land a flexed primetime game later in the season.
There's also no international games for the organization after rumors of a potential matchup in Mexico.
It's harsh sledding for a Cardinals team that has one of the toughest schedules in the league, first when using win projections for 2026 while they sit third in opponent win percentage from last season.
However, Arizona did catch a break in terms of travel, as they rank in the bottom third of estimated milage travelled this coming season.
This will be the second time in four seasons Arizona has had a BYE in Week 14 or later as they had one in Week 14 back in 2023. Teams generally coveted later BYE weeks as their body accumulates hits deeper into the regular season.
Arizona again will begin the regular season on the road. They've started at home just once in the last seven years, which came in 2022 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
On the flip side, they're set to conclude their last two weeks of football at home, which is a direct opposite of last season where they played Weeks 17/18 on the road. Five of their final six games is at home.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin