NFL Used Cardinals as Example in Recent Report Card Drama

The NFLPA will no longer be allowed to publicize the results of their annual report cards, which grade NFL organizations from top to bottom on key topics that matter to players that range from ownership to quality of cafeteria space.

The report cards, published the last two years, gave the general public a true insight into how organizations are ran behind the scenes and what players themselves think. The NFL filed a grievance over the report cards, and won.

The Arizona Cardinals were one of 11 teams cited as criticisms in the 26-page ruling according to Pro Football Talk.

NFL Use Cardinals as Example

Feb 3, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill at a press conference at the Cardinals training facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here's what was said about Arizona:

“Arizona Cardinals: The Union ranked the Club last overall based on Player feedback, criticizing the treatment of families (lack of family events, limits on pregame sideline access, poor in-game family accommodations), and a so-called deficient locker room, training facilities, and weight room. The Union stated that Players also faulted owner Michael Bidwill, saying he ‘slightly contributes to a positive team culture’ and is only ‘somewhat committed to building a competitive team[.]’

For those unaware, the Cardinals were graded as the worst NFL franchise in 2025's iteration of the report cards. They were 27th in 2024.

Here's where Arizona ranked on every category last offseason:

Treatment of families: 29th

Food/dining area: 30th

Nutritionist/dietician: 22nd

Locker room: 32nd

Training room: 32nd

Training staff: 31st

Weight room: 31st

Strength coaches: 31st

Team travel: 20th

Head coach: 8th

Ownership: 30th

"The Arizona Cardinals finish at the bottom of this year’s Report Card rankings. The top concern for many players is the need for an updated, modernized and expanded team facility. Nearly every space within the facility is described as too small, especially the team’s locker room," reads their NFLPA profile.

"Many players also highlight non-construction related improvements that would enhance their workplace conditions, such as an upgraded food program with more variety and higher quality offerings, as well as pre-game sideline passes for their families.

"When asked what the team is doing best, many players praise head coach Jonathan Gannon for fostering a strong team culture."

Gannon finished last season 3-14 and was fired by Bidwill at the conclusion of 2025.

Other teams mentioned by the NFL in their successful grievance were the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

The Cardinals did announce a new facility set to be completed in 2028 — you can read more about that here.

