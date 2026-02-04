What New Cardinals Coach Said About Kyler Murray's Future

The Arizona Cardinals officially ushered in the Mike LaFleur era this week, holding his introductory press conference after hiring him as the team's next coach.

LaFleur spoke for roughly 20 minutes at the team's facility in Tempe, fielding questions from several different angles on how he'll lead, guide and manage his new team.

Of the many topics was franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, who has a sea of speculation in regards to his future in Arizona after another disappointing season with the Cardinals.

Here's what LaFleur said on Murray:

Cardinals Remain Neutral on Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LaFleur said he "touched base" with Murray after receiving the phone call from Arizona.

"Touched base with Kyler two days ago when I got this [job] and had a good little message with him. Definitely touched base with him. I'll say this again, being in this division for seven years, it was never fun [to play him]. I have a lot of respect for him as a player. I know he got drafted in 2019 ... A lot of respect for him as a player and he was never a fun challenge to go against," LaFleur said.

Later in his press conference, LaFleur was also asked about evaluating the quarterback position entering the offseason.

"We got to go back in the room and talk about all these positions, quarterback, the o-line to specialists, everything. It's our job for these players to build the best roster we can at each and every position," said LaFleur.

It's very obvious the Cardinals are remaining neutral on Murray ahead of a major decision looming on his presence moving forward. Murray's $19.5 million 2027 roster bonus becomes fully guaranteed this March, so we have roughly a month until we'll see Arizona take a direction on his future.

Murray was very likely a heavy subject in coaching interviews for the Cardinals, as the now seven-year veteran faces reality of moving to a new team if this regime decides to do so.

There's a lot to like about Murray: He's still 28-years-old and is in the prime of his career. His athleticism is considered elite and he clearly still has arm talent to make throws across the field.

However, his overall inconsistency in Arizona has haunted him — and perhaps a fresh start is best for the organization and Murray.

There's still an open door for Murray's presence in the desert for 2026, but that feels less likely at this point in time.

