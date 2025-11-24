Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'Working Hard' Ahead of Potential Return

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have seen talk around quarterback Kyler Murray cool in recent weeks after placing the former top pick on injured reserve, though as his window for return nears, eyes will be fixated on what the organization plans to do with their top asset.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was asked about Murray during his Monday press conference:

"I talk to K1 every day. He's working hard to get healthy, that's what he's doing right now. He's in every meeting. He's staying, he's engaged, he's rehabbing a boatload of time in there, but I know he wants to play," said Gannon.

Murray, currently dealing with a foot sprain, is eligible to return in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Murray, who is playing on a five-year, $230.5 million extension, is rumored to likely be on the way out of the desert after this season.

Murray's spent seven years as Arizona's quarterback with one just one playoff appearance on his resume through two different coaching staffs.

In a pivotal year where the Cardinals were hoping to return to the postseason for the first time since 2021, that's not going to happen - and as a result changes are expected to be made.

Arizona likely gets that ball rolling at quarterback, where some believe that change has already happened with Jacoby Brissett inserted into the starting lineup.

The backup veteran is under contract in the desert through 2026, which would give the Cardinals a viable starting option at the position with flexibility to pursue a future cornerstone.

Brissett has taken the Cardinals' offense to new heights since taking over, though the losing has still persisted in Arizona.

The Cardinals have lost their last eight-of-nine games entering Week 13. They own less than a one percent chance to make the playoffs while their odds of landing a top ten pick sat at 63% (h/t ESPN) before losing again this weekend.

Had Arizona strung together a few wins, it feels like Murray likely wouldn't be playing after he was eligible to return.

Yet with not much changing in the win/loss column, the door still is open for the franchise quarterback to make an appearance before 2025 concludes.

Whether that's the right or wrong move can (and likely will) be debated - though Murray eventually will be healthy again, and the Cardinals will have to make a decision.

