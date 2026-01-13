Cardinals Reportedly Interviewing Chargers Coordinator

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the second week of their coaching search with their 11th unofficial name added to the list.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer:

"Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has interview requests from the Browns, Cardinals, Dolphins, Falcons, Giants, Raiders, Ravens and Titans, per source. That's right—all 8 teams with openings put in for him. Minter is interviewing with the Titans and Cardinals today."

The Cardinals are also set to interview Vance Joseph, Robert Saleh, Anthony Weaver, Patrick Brown, Raheem Morris, Klint Kubiak, Matt Nagy, Jeff Hafley, Chris Shula and Mike LaFleur.

Minter has been the Chargers' defensive coordinator for the last two seasons under Jim Harbaugh. He also previously coached defensive backs with the Baltimore Ravens from 2019-20.

Minter is highly regarded for his job done with the Chargers' defense, as Los Angeles' crew ranked top ten in terms of points and yards allowed per game.

His unit ranked fifth in the league (285.2 yards per game) and allowed the ninth fewest points (20).

The Cardinals, after hiring Jonathan Gannon before firing him three years later, would again be banking on a an inexperienced defensive-minded head coach — though Minter is well regarded across the league.

What Are Cardinals Looking For in Next HC?

GM Monti Ossenfort was asked what the Cardinals are looking for in their next head coach.

"First and foremost, we're looking for a strong leader. Being a head coach in the NFL is a difficult job, and there's 31 other teams that are trying to do the same thing that we're doing. And so a lot goes into that.

"There's being a strong leader, it's creating accountability and dependability in the locker room, it's creating advantages on the field, putting our players in a position to be successful. It's developing young players. It's helping them take that next step. We get players out of college, and we have to get them better.

"And so there's a lot that falls under the umbrella of a head coach, and so we're focused on finding a coach that can help us achieve those goals."

The Cardinals promised their coaching search would be wide and expansive, and thus far they've done just that.

Arizona's just one of eight NFL teams who are in need of a new leader entering 2026, which is 25% of the league.

