Cardinals Reportedly Like This NFL Draft QB

ARIZONA -- The future of the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback position is among the heaviest discussed in not only the state of Arizona, but perhaps the NFL entering 2026.

After seven years in the desert, Kyler Murray is highly expected to be moved in the coming offseason. Whether that's trade or release has yet to be determined, though heavy outside indications are the former No. 1 overall pick will be on a new team for 2026.

With Jacoby Brissett under contract through next year, the Cardinals have their starter set for opening day, though they'll need a long-term solution at the position.

That could potentially come this offseason, and one college passer has Arizona's interest.

Report: Cardinals Like Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Alabama's Ty Simpson (15) celebrates following the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's three notable passers entering the 2026 NFL Draft, where Arizona currently has the No. 5 overall pick: Oregon QB Dante Moore, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza and Alabama QB Ty Simpson.

Mendoza and Moore are expected to go within the draft's first selections, placing the Cardinals right outside of their range -- though Simpson is expected to be available for Arizona.

According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, that's who Arizona likes, too.

"In theory, Arizona should be able to pick one of three from among Mendoza, Moore and Simpson. Who, though, in reality, will still be on the board when they go on the clock is the biggest question," said Weinfuss.

"Internally, Arizona has taken a liking to Simpson, a 6-foot-2 pocket passer."

Simpson has the size and mobility to compete at the next level while playing elite talent on a weekly basis in the SEC.

What Ty Simpson Could Bring to Arizona

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) celebrates a win after a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

From CBS Sports' mock draft, where Simpson landed in Arizona:

"Simpson is a big-armed pocket passer who plays with composure and outstanding mental processing both before and after the snap. He plays with an aggressive confidence and excels at navigating muddy pockets, throwing accurately on short and intermediate routes, and ripping tight-window throws with anticipation -- though he has been historically inconsistent on deep balls. Simpson is athletic enough to buy time with his legs to extend plays and move the sticks."

The Cardinals could also be sold on Moore, as Arizona's had scouts at Oregon games the most out of any school this past regular season.

However, if Moore is out of the picture, it seems like Arizona is quite sold on Simpson as a prospect.