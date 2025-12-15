Cardinals Reportedly Losing Coach to Michigan State

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are potentially set to lose their defensive line coach after this season.

According to 247 Sports, the Michigan State Spartans will be hiring Winston DeLattiboudere III as their new defensive line coach.

From Justin Thind:

"DeLattiboudere (DEE-lat-TEE-bo-DARE) wanted to return to college coaching after spending the 2025 season in the NFL and had multiple P4 suitors vying for him. He chose MSU, as he wanted to reunite with defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. Not only did DeLattiboudere coach under Rossi for the 2023 season, but he also played under him for three seasons at Minnesota. In his second season coaching the Gophers, DeLattiboudere added the title of assistant head coach for the 2024 season - before leaving for the Cardinals in 2025."

The Cardinals are also potentially losing defensive backs coach Patrick Toney as a final domino of Lane Kiffin's exit from Ole Miss.

More on Cardinals Losing Winston DeLattiboudere

DeLattiboudere's defensive line unit has seen ups and downs during his first season in the desert, as players such as Calais Campbell and Walter Nolen III have played well white other pieces such as Darius Robinson have failed to truly get going.

“’Debo’s (DL Coach Winston DeLattiboudere III) done a good job with him. He put time in the task," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Nolen's development in his rookie season.

"I always think you have to be able to take a positive in any situation, right? Obviously, he got hurt and he is not playing — that's a negative, but the positive of that is you have to study, focus and visualize the time extra with him because he wasn't playing so when they break meetings or after practice or whatever it is. He's on the details right now and he's only going to continue to get better.”

Still, DeLattiboudere has been a valuable asset for Gannon's staff despite the Cardinals not quite reaching success in 2025.

DeLattiboudere is a highly energetic position coach that actually puts cleats on and does drills with the Cardinals' defensive line.

#AZCardinals DL coach Winston DeLattiboudere III (@Coach_DeBo46), every single day, brings a level of energy and intensity that’s unmatched.



Why?



“I think the passion is something that can be contagious.”



A great insight on the power of positivity: pic.twitter.com/9xDl78W9aQ — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) November 14, 2025

The lateral move back to college is a bit rare, as most coaches only move for a promotion -- though perhaps DeLattiboudere believes he can make more hay outside of the NFL after getting a year under his belt.

Ahead of Week 15, Pro Football Focus ranked Arizona's defensive line at 25th in the league.

