Lane Kiffin-Ole Miss Fallout Could Impact Arizona Cardinals

ARIZONA -- Who knew the dominoes of Lane Kiffin's departure from Ole Miss would eventually trickle to the Arizona Cardinals?

Kiffin, who spent the past six seasons in Mississippi, parted for LSU in dramatic fashion -- a move that's had ripple effects in the world of college football.

Pete Golding, who was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach after Kiffin's departure, is prepping his kids for a run through the College Football Playoff beginning next weekend.

Golding, who will maintain head coach status entering next season with no interim tag, has to also piece together a new staff.

He's reportedly eying Cardinals defensive backs coach Patrick Toney to become his defensive coordinator, per Rivals.

Toney was part of head coach Jonathan Gannon's initial staff after he took over the Cardinals in 2023 and has remained in the desert since.

His experience is extensively within the college ranks, so a move back to the amateur level would make sense if he so desired.

Toney, 35, began his career at Southeastern Louisiana in 2012 as a defensive assistant before graduating to DB/special teams duties in 2014.

The following year, Toney parted for Sam Houston State to become their safeties coach before accepting lateral moves to UTSA (2016-17) and Louisiana (2018-19).

It's important to note Toney worked under Golding at Southeastern Louisiana and UTSA.

In 2020, Toney was promoted to defensive coordinator and also coached outside linebackers through 2021 before accepting a job at Florida to become their co-defensive coordinator in 2022.

Gannon poached Toney the offseason after, and now another potential move could be on the horizon.

The Cardinals' secondary has unfortunately dealt with serious injuries this year, though Toney's overseen some strong play from star safety Budda Baker previously on top of helping develop names such as Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Kitan Crawford as well.

Who Would Cardinals Replace Toney With?

Assuming Gannon sticks around past 2025 (which still seems to be up in the air) the Cardinals could look to a few different names in-house to replace Toney if he leaves, most notably defensive quality control coaches Ronald Booker and Alec Osborne.

However, the Cardinals could look outside the facility to fill any vacancies similar to last offseason when they had to fill numerous openings.

It's still TBD on if Toney leaves, but who knew the Kiffin-Ole Miss fallout would somehow reach the Cardinals?

