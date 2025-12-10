Marvin Harrison Jr., Other Major Cardinals Not Practicing Today

TEMPE, AZ -- The Arizona Cardinals took the practice field for the first time ahead of their Week 15 prep against the Houston Texans, and they were missing some pretty massive names during the open portion of practice.

All of Marvin Harrison Jr., Budda Baker, Evan Brown, Josh Sweat, Xavier Weaver, Kelvin Beachum, Dalvin Tomlinson and Bilal Nichols were not spotted at practice today.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Jalen Thompson were also not in uniform and were spotted working off to the side of practice during the open portion for media.

The Cardinals previously ruled out Paris Johnson and Trey Benson ahead of practice, too.

“OK, (on the) injury front (OL) Paris (Johnson Jr.) will not go this week. Everybody else, we’ll kind of see how the week goes. We will not activate (RB) Trey Benson. (He) just hasn’t progressed to the point that he can go out there and play football right now," said head coach Jonathan Gannon this morning.

"(I’m) excited to get back on the grass today. They’re in meetings right now. Houston's a good football team, I think on a five-game win streak. Best defense in the NFL. (Texans QB) C.J. Stroud is back. They do a really good job (on) both phases. Taking the ball away on defense, not giving it away on offense and a really good fourth down unit. (We're) at their place. Big-time challenge. We're excited about it.”

More on Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Absence

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Harrison missed this past week with a heel injury. He didn't practice at all leading up to Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Arizona's wide receiver room has suffered injury after injury this season. The Cardinals' had just one of their top six wideouts (Michael Wilson) on Sunday.

Harrison's also previously missed time this past season due to a concussion and most recently appendicitis.

With Greg Dortch, Zay Jones and Simi Fehoko all on injured reserve, Arizona's receiving corps even if Harrison and Weaver make their way back into the lineup in Houston.

“I always say when we start training camp with 90 guys, I always tell the coaches we're going to play with all 90. At some point you're going to, so you better get them ready to go and be ready to step into the role that they need," said Gannon on his depth being tested.

"And our guys do a good job of that. Some guys’ roles change on game day (or) throughout the week of practice, and some guys get put in some different spots, but that's kind of life in the NFL. You have to be able to do a couple different things typically, but our guys love to go out and compete and play.”

The Cardinals' first injury report releases later today.

