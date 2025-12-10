Cardinals Make Final Trey Benson Decision

TEMPE, AZ -- The Arizona Cardinals will not be activating running back Trey Benson to the roster, officially ending his 2025 season.

"We will not activate Trey Benson, just hasn't progressed to the point that he can go out there and play football right now," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Wednesday ahead of Week 15's clash with the Houston Texans.

Today was the final day of Benson's 21-day window for him to be activated off injured reserve.

Starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. was also ruled out this week.

Benson has been out since Week 4 after injuring his meniscus, which reportedly required arthroscopic surgery.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I know he's disappointed and we're disappointed," Gannon continued.

Arizona's running game has struggled this season, partly due to the absence of Benson and fellow starter James Conner -- who was ruled out for the season after just three games due to a foot injury.

Benson's 5.5 yards per carry has been missed in the desert, and so too has his ability to hit big plays -- as his two rushes of 20+ yards is still tied for the team-lead.

"I think that's a part of it, when you don't have James and Trey out there. But it's a collective effort, we got to do a better job," Gannon said when asked about the struggles in the run game.

Bam Knight and Michael Carter are expected to carry the load moving forward for Arizona.

Ramifications of Trey Benson's Injury Moving Forward

Benson, the team's second-round pick out of Florida State in the 2024 NFL Draft, held promise as a home-run hitting back to complement Conner in Arizona's backfield.

After seeing some early struggles, Benson had found his groove towards the end of his rookie season, which gave hope that 2025 would see a coveted sophomore surge.

Now, the state of the Cardinals' running back room appears to be in flux.

Conner's season-ending injury makes him a potential cut candidate next offseason, as Arizona can save $8 million in 2026 by parting ways with the veteran.

Benson's now played in just 17 games through his first two seasons in the desert, and mixed with inconsistent results (which can be attributed to a variety of reasons), the Cardinals could potentially look to add to their running back room ahead of next season.

