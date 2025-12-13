Cardinals Roster Moves: Another Player Hits Injured Reserve

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into their Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans with yet another player set to hit injured rerserve.

As they board their flight for Houston, the Cardinals announced the following roster moves:

– Activated offensive lineman Christian Jones from the injured reserve/designated for return list

– Elevated wide receiver Jalen Brooks and wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations

– Placed defensive lineman Bilal Nichols on injured reserve

Analyzing Each Cardinals Roster Move

Green Bay Packers guard Sean Rhyan (75) blocks Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (92) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, October 13, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bilal Nichols Hits Injured Reserve

Nichols played in just four games this season after spending roughly a full calander year out due to a neck injury. Nichols was a 2024 free agent signing that's now only played 10 total games between his first two seasons with the Cardinals.

Just some unfortunate injury luck on Nichols' end, but also for the entire 2024 free agent class:

The #AZCardinals' top five signings from their 2024 free agent class have now all landed on injured reserve at some point this season.



1. Justin Jones ($31.1 million contract value)

2. Jonah Williams ($30 million)

3. Sean Bunting ($25.5 million)

4. Bilal Nichols ($21 million)… — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) December 13, 2025

Christian Jones Activated From IR

Jones, the team's fifth-round pick in 2024 out of Texas, has also struggled to stay healthy during his tenure in Arizona.

Jones suffered a knee injury in preseason and is just now making his return to the field. The timing couldn't be better as Paris Johnson is nursing a sprained MCL and has been ruled out this week.

Josh Fryar likely gets the start at left tackle this week, as the undrafted rookie free agent impressed head coach Jonathan Gannon.

"Good. He stepped in there and battled. They've got two really good edges on this crew, and so we have to make sure we got a plan for both of them," Gannon said of Fryar.

Wide receivers Jalen Brooks and Trent Sherfield Sr. Elevated

Arizona's receiving corps has been tested this season, as the Cardinals had just one of their top six wideouts available last week against Los Angeles.

With Marvin Harrison ruled out again, the likes of Brooks and Sherfield Jr. will be called upon to fill some of the space on the depth chart.

Brooks had two receptions for 32 yards while Sherfield didn't catch his lone target last week.

“I think that's the most important thing this week is staying on track," Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett told reporters.

"Trying not to go backwards and keeping the chains moving forward. They're obviously a really good defense – have Pro Bowl (and/or) All-Pro players at all three levels (and) coached really well. We have our work cut off for us, but it's the most things just about us and just sticking to the details, training for the little things that we've been trying to hone in on the last couple weeks and try to find a way to go grind one out.”

