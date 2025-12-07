The Arizona Cardinals have ruled veteran defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (knee) as questionable to return against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

Nichols missed nearly a year of action due to a neck injury suffered last season before being brought back in 2025. He's played just nine total games since signing in Arizona.

"He's a good football player," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon previously said of Nichols, who inked a three-year, $21 million contract with Arizona.

"He can play a couple of different hats for us. Good to have him back out there today. He plays the way we want him to play. He's got energy and juice, so it was good to see him out there."

Injuries have been nothing new for the Cardinals, who have been quite banged up on both sides of the ball.

Arizona's just 3-9 this season and currently trail 24-10 at halftime.

Ahead of today, the Cardinals knew stopping Los Angeles' highly potent offense would be much easier said than done.

“I think it starts with really the run game," said Gannon this week.

"They've got a good O-line and a really good scheme. (Rams Head Coach) Sean (McVay) I think has done a really good job of adapting this year (and) doing some different things that he hasn't done in the past, using his guys in right way.

"They've got good backs. Then from there you get antsy to stop the run and then he throws the ball over your head, and they score touchdowns, so we've got our work cut out for us, but obviously the quarterback's playing at a high level. Elite arm talent and an elite brain with an elite play caller. That's a recipe to win a lot of games, play good offense and that's what they're doing. So big time challenge.”

Arizona is surrendering 7.8 yards per carry on the ground through two quarters against Los Angeles while Rams QB Matthew Stafford has completed 14-of-18 passing attempts for 197 yards and one touchdown.

Receivers in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua have undoubtedly left their mark.

"Great players win and that's what he's shown over the course of his career. Now what he's doing this year — to me when you watch the tape, he kind of found the fountain of youth or whatever that phrase is," Gannon said of Adams.

He looks damn good. Then you pair him with another guy that you can't cover (Rams WR Puka Nacua) that's a really good route runner, (has) contested catch (ability), run after catch (ability), really smart, (and they) use him (in) all different ways. I'm juiced about the challenge. This is a good damn crew. This is a good crew.”