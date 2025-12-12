Cardinals' Week 15 Injury Report vs Texans is Downright Ugly

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals revealed their final Week 15 injury report against the Houston Texans, ruling out eight players with five more players listed as questionable.

The likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr., Jalen Thompson and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson lead the list of players already ruled out in Arizona while Walter Nolen III headlines the questionable players entering Sunday.

READ: Cardinals Named Surprise Candidate for Joe Burrow

Arizona Cardinals Week 15 Injury Report

OUT -- Evan Brown (personal), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Max Melton (heel), Bilal Nichols (knee), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Jalen Thompson (hamstring), Xavier Weaver (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE - L.J. Collier (knee), Emari Demercado (ankle), Christian Jones (knee), Walter Nolen III (knee), Elijah Higgins (illness)

In a bit of good news, players such as Budda Baker and Will Johnson were cleared from the injury report and are on track to play Sunday. Rest players in Josh Sweat, Kelvin Beachum, Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson also have the green light as well.

The Cardinals again will be massively shorthanded entering a matchup against a quality opponent in Houston, who've won five consecutive games while allowing a league-low 16 points per game.

PREVIEW: 5 Questions for Cardinals vs Bengals

Such is life when you're facing the NFL's only team with two double-digit sack guys in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.:

“You have to have a plan for both of them and it's hard to put two on each of them every snap," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Houston's duo.

"There's no doubt about it. You run out of numbers. We just have to do a good job with those guys. It's a big-time challenge, there's no doubt. Our offense knows that. I talked about it today, but we have to use all the tools that we can to help negate some of those guys (and) their production.

"We just have to be aware of the game changing plays that they make when they show up, (know) why they show up and try to negate some of those.”

READ: Lane Kiffin Fall-Out From Ole Miss Could Impact Cardinals

Houston Texans Week 15 Injury Report

As for the Texans, they haven't ruled anybody out but they do have four players questionable:

Harrison Bryant (neck/shoulder), Nick Chubb (ribs), E.J. Speed (knee) and Justin Watson (calf) -- and only Chubb has missed a practice out of that group.

Notable names such as Azeez Al-Shaair, Kamari Lassiter, Woody Marks and Sheldon Rankins were removed from the injury report and are good to go for this week.