Jonathan Gannon’s Five-Word Take on Cardinals' NFL-Leading Injury Stat

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have cycled through injured players at rates higher than most in the National Football League.

With just two games left on the regular season schedule, the Cardinals have used 80 total players, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL (h/t Josh Weinfuss, ESPN).

When asked about the league-leading stat, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was straight to the point:

"That's a lot of guys."

The Cardinals today announced Garrett Williams and Walter Nolen would be heading to injured reserve after losing both defensive players on Sunday.

Nearly every position group has been hit -- hard -- by health problems this season, which has played a factor into Arizona's 3-12 record.

How much of part that's played in a let-down season continues to be debated

"They know it's part of the game. Yes, we've had more this year than since we've been here. That's a fact, but you got to step in and assume roles and play good football," said Gannon.

There's been times through the second half of the schedule where Arizona's primarily relied on outside signings and practice squad players to get the job done.

He later added:

"It's a challenge, but again that's our job as coaches to make sure we're putting them in the right positions. Guys got to go in and play.

"I always tell the coaches before camp starts before you make the 53 [man roster] you got 90 guys going to camp, or 89/88 guys, however many you got going to camp. I tell all the coaches, like, 'I am telling you this is going to happen. The people that you think are going to get cut are going to end up being playing for you. So develop them, get them ready to go.' And sure enough it almost always works out like that in one way, shape or form.

"This year, a little bit unique ... we've had a lot more guys have to play. And that's something that we've had to deal with but you got to put them in positions. You got to develop them. They got to go out and play well, that's our job."

The Cardinals look to end the season on a high note, though they won't be close to being at full strength to doing so, nor have they been for much of the 2025 campaign.

Such is life in the NFL, though Gannon (to his credit) has yet to make excuses for his team's injury-riddled season.

