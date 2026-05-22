Larry Fitzgerald Predicts Breakout Year for Cardinals Star WR

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals need a big year from wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. — and Larry Fitzgerald believes it's coming.

Fitzgerald, speaking to former Cardinals teammate Tyrann Mathieu on the In The Bayou podcast, believes Harrison's third year in the league is going to be his greatest:

What Larry Fitzgerald Said of Marvin Harrison Jr.

"Marv definitely has all the skills and the ability. I'm really looking for him in Year 3 to kind of really breakout and take over. You go back and think about the game on Monday Night Football, they played the Dallas Cowboys where he was just dominant. There's been games where he's really been the player you thought he would be. He made a big play against the New Orleans Saints last year on a go-ball that he tracked really well, went up and made plays.

"So it's not the physical attributes [holding him back]. I just really want to see him take that next step and I know he's putting the work in. The guy works tirelessly, I hear from people at the facility that he's there all day working on the JUGS machine, working on the top route.

"He really, really wants to be great and I'm really excited about the Cardinals, I think they're gonna surprise people. I know the schedule came out, people haven't been high on what they can accomplish."

Full clip:

"Marv definitely has all the skills and ability, and I'm really looking for him in Year 3 to breakout and take over"



Larry Fitzgerald on Marvin Harrison Jr 🏎️



(via @InTheBayouPod)pic.twitter.com/17rmIVofXe — SleeperCardinals (@SleeperAZCards) May 21, 2026

Fitzgerald also spoke about new Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love, which you can read here.

All eyes are on Harrison after the former No. 4 overall pick hasn't quite lived up to expectations, as his first two years in a Cardinals uniform have been hampered with injuries and inconsistency.

Part of the frustration has been, like Fitzgerald alluded to, Harrison has flashed the skill at times. There's been glimpses of what he's been heralded as in terms of dominant wide receiver play.

It just hasn't been close to steady.

There's hope new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur can really turn Harrison and the rest of Arizona's offense around moving into 2026. After spending many years under the offensive masterminds of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, LaFleur has learned from some of the best in the business.

"I'm just excited to work with him, because he wants to be worked with," LaFleur said of Harrison this offseason. "So there's a lot in that body, and you guys have seen it, and it's our job to unlock it and you know his job to meet us halfway."

Fitzgerald has been a consistently loud drum on his support for Harrison since he arrived in the desert, though it's quite obvious 2026 will be a massively defining year for his NFL career.