Cardinals Showing Draft Interest in LSU WR

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2026 NFL Draft looking to upgrade a number of positions, mostly surrounding spots such as edge rusher and right tackle.

However, the Cardinals are doing some homework on receivers ahead of their draft festivities, and their latest name is an enticing prospect from a school that's continually produced NFL-caliber talent at the receiver position.

The Cardinals hosted WR Zavion Thomas on a visit, according to his Instagram (h/t Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake):

Another WR prospect on a pre-draft visit to the Cardinals:



LSU WR Zavion Thomas. pic.twitter.com/S8ewYSfOQO — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) April 7, 2026

Thomas initially started his college career at Mississippi State before transferring to LSU for 2024/2025, where he played 13 games each season for the Tigers. He had a career-high four touchdowns last season for LSU.

Thomas is 5-10 and 190 pounds.

More from his NFL.com scouting report:

"Thomas lacks gaudy production as a receiver, but his athleticism, versatility and return talent could bolster his roster value. He has average size with enough vertical speed to stress defenses downfield. He’s average in beating man coverage underneath and struggles finishing catches through contact. His vision, burst and elusiveness as a runner makes the evaluation more interesting. Thomas is likely to be viewed as a WR5 candidate with value as a return man, but teams could dig a little deeper on his potential as a running back."

The Cardinals currently don't have a true deep threat that can stretch defenses vertically as a receiver, which would be a selling point for Thomas' presence. In terms of the return game, Arizona already has that box checked after signing WR Devin Duvernay earlier this offseason.

Thomas is projected to be a late Day 3 pick, so the Cardinals wouldn't be spending a premium draft pick on his talents. This could entice Arizona as a nice stash and develop wideout with special teams value right away.

Thomas' value as a gadget guy could make him an interesting weapon under play-caller/head coach Mike LaFleur, as his speed makes him a fun presence to potentially use in terms of motion, misdirection, eye candy, etc. on the offensive side of the ball.

In terms of explosive plays, Thomas does feel capable of hitting a home run any time he touches the ball — as evidenced in college. However, he does have some development ahead of him before the Cardinals (or any other team who could look to draft him) can rely on him as a three-down receiver in the NFL.