The One UDFA Who Could Actually Make The Cardinals' Final Roster

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' undrafted rookie free agent class wasn't quite massive, though such is life when Arizona signed a high amount of players in free agency before selecting seven new faces from the 2026 draft.

“It’s really roster number," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said of the class when speaking with reporters. "Our roster was at a point where we didn’t have a ton of room."

Arizona opted for more of a quality over quantity approach with limited spots thanks to the NFL's 90-man limit in the offseason. When the dust settled, the Cardinals added eight new faces to the team with voluntary offseason team activities are here.

There's one player in particular that stands out above the rest with a shot to make the team's final 53-man roster.

Cardinals Undrafted Free Agent WR Harrison Wallace III

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Let's start with the financials – the Cardinals, out of their eight-man UDFA class, gave Wallace the most guaranteed money at $287,500 and biggest signing bonus ($40,000) out of any player.

Money isn't everything, especially in these cases, but with undrafted player markets, it's a pretty good sign to tell which players are coveted by organizations. Such is the case with Wallace.

Wallace spent the first four years of his college career at Penn State before transferring to Ole Miss ahead of 2025.

Wallace led the Rebels with 61 receptions for 934 receiving yards and four touchdowns on their route to the College Football Playoffs.

Wallace projects as a slot receiver in the NFL thanks to his size (just under 6-0, 192 lbs), speed (4.5 40-yard dash) and ability to haul in contested catches.

Thanks to his status as an UDFA, any chance of Wallace making the team will largely be based off a mix of special teams and production at his position. He's set up nicely to potentially contribute in both areas this summer.

How Harrison Wallace III Fits Arizona Cardinals

May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (30) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals lost prior slot receiver and return man Greg Dortch this offseason, though both of those respective roles were filled in free agency when Arizona brought on Kendrick Bourne to be their WR3 and Devin Duvernay as a return specialist.

Bourne isn't going anywhere, though when narrowing down a roster to 53 players, versatility is mandatory for borderline players on the bubble. Wallace, if he can prove himself as a special teams weapon (something he did at Ole Miss), does feel like he has a sneaky good chance of making the roster.

Last season, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, who kept six wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Bourne are concrete names for Arizona to keep. One would think Day 3 pick Reggie Virgil enters that picture just behind them, and if LaFleur follows suit from his former team, that leaves two more spots.

Names such as Xavier Weaver, Duvernay, Tejhaun Palmer, Simi Fehoko and a few others are competing for those final spots alongside Wallace.

In LaFleur's projected offense, receivers won't quite be stagnant — so calling somebody a "slot receiver" is more so just a label or archetype as the Cardinals are likely to move their receivers around on a play-to-play basis.

However, there's not many slot receiver "molds" on the roster, and that's where Wallace can make his hay.

There's a few characteristics that translate well to the league as a receiver — toughness is typically one. And scouring various scouting reports on Wallace, that's a common theme: He's able to come down with contested catches and is quarterback friendly.

It's no guarantee Wallace will make Arizona's roster. It would be very plausible he's cut and brought back to the practice squad thanks to his inexperience – yet the unique blend of his position, skillset, special teams prowess and opportunity make Wallace one of the best undrafted free agent bets to make the Cardinals' roster months from now.