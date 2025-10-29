Cardinals Showing Interest in 3 Free Agent Quarterbacks
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals worked out the following three quarterbacks today:
Kyle Trask, Logan Woodside, Jeff Driskel
As PHNX's Bo Brack highlights, Kyler Murray appears to be on the mend and preparing for his return, which would lead the Cardinals to cutting third-string passer Kedon Slovis from the active roster.
Perhaps Arizona is looking for a fresh face in their quarterback room with Jacoby Brissett and Murray in store.
In addition to the quarterbacks, the Cardinals also had try-outs with four receivers and two tight ends:
WR - Jalen Broons, Brenden Rice, Roc Taylor, Jalen Virgil
TE - Oscar Cardenas, Messiah Swinson
More on Each Potential Cardinals QB
Trask (6-5. 236 lbs) is a 27-year-old passer with four years of NFL experience, all coming with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though he started zero games, he made seven appearances and completed 4-11 passes for 28 yards. He's a former second-round pick.
Woodside (6-1, 213 lbs) is a former seventh-round pick and has been in the league since 2018 - though he spent 2019 with the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF. He's appeared in 13 different games - his last coming in 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons.
Driskel is a former sixth-round pick and is 32-years-old. At 6-4 and 231 lbs, he's been with numerous teams since entering the league back in 2016 - which includes a 2023 stop with Arizona where he stayed on their practice squad until the Cleveland Browns signed him to their active roster.
Slovis, currently the third quarterback on the roster, is the youngest out of the aforementioned passers at 24. He joined Arizona after final roster cuts this preseason.
Tomorrow is the first day of official practices for the Cardinals ahead of their Week 9 test against the Dallas Cowboys, so we should find out then if any moves were made from these try-outs.
Cardinals Need to Find Offensive Groove
Regardless if it's Murray or Brissett under center, the Cardinals have to find a way to score more points than the other team.
"Today's team meeting too, we showed them a couple different things, couple different games, how they can fall out. Typically, 70% of games (with) what the stats say, come down to a one score game (in) the fourth quarter," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters earlier this week.
"Then how do you come back from behind and win or how do you hold the lead and win. Every game looks a little bit different, but the details matter.”