Cardinals Make Unwanted History With Another Defensive Collapse

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals continue to make history for all the wrong reasons.

Their 40-20 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 15 was their fourth time in 2025 allowing 40+ points, which established a new franchise record according to 12 News' Cam Cox.

MORE HISTORY. #AZCardinals have given up 40+ points in 4-games this season --- most in one season in Arizona Cardinals history. All 4 have come in the last 6 weeks.



Some of the worst defensive we've ever seen in AZ. — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) December 14, 2025

As he alluded to in his post, this was the fourth time in the last six weeks Arizona has allowed that total.

"We didn't do enough in all three phases. We got to play a little bit better here, complimentary football," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said after the loss.

"Any time we had chances to get some momentum back, one of the three phases kind of let us down. We can't dig a hole like that versus a good football team."

Star tight end Trey McBride did make some individual NFL history today -- you can read about that here.

READ: How Cardinals Were Doomed in Week 15 Loss

What's Going on With Cardinals?

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws downfield during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Arizona's been battered with injuries throughout the season, though their defense simply hasn't been close to meeting expectations in 2025.

"I'm confident in everybody we put out there. They all have a role. They got to assume roles. They got to go out and play well, that's everybody involved," Gannon said when asked about injuries.

CJ Stroud completed 22/29 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns to zero interceptions. The Texans also added 143 rushing yards on the ground.

READ: Trey McBride Shrugs Off NFL Record-Setting Day

"We didn't contest some routes well enough. Some zone distribution was off, we let the quarterback out of the pocket," Gannon continued.

"Run game, I thought it was like boom or bust. It was either going for one or two [yards] or 10 yards. And then we gave up some explosives -- You're not going to win games losing the explosive play battle or the takeaway battle. So we lose 2-0 to the takeaway battle and explosive plays they had a lot more than us. You're not going to win."

The Cardinals now move into their final three weeks with a 3-11 record and the sixth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"We got beat by a good football team today. We didn't play well -- well enough, and we're going to go back to work tomorrow. We got Atlanta coming at home. It's our last home game. We'll play well," Gannon continued.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News