Cardinals Sign New QB After Kyler Murray Injury

The Arizona Cardinals have welcomed a familiar face to add depth to their practice squad.

Donnie Druin

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jeff Driskel (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jeff Driskel (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are signing QB Jeff Driskel to their practice squad ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, as first reported by Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro and now made official by the team.

This comes in wake of the Cardinals placing quarterback Kyler Murray on injured reserve, who will now miss at least the next four games with his foot injury.

Jacoby Brissett will start for Arizona while Kedon Slovis appears to be the No. 2.

Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jeff Driskel (16) drops back to pass in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

If Driskel sounds familiar - that's because he is, as he spent 2023 on Arizona's practice squad while Murray was recovering from ACL surgery.

He first entered the league as a sixth-round pick with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, though he was released at final roster cuts and the next day landed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Driskel spent a few seasons in Cincinnati, most notably starting five games for the organization in 2018 as starter Andy Dalton was injured.

The following year he signed with the Detroit Lions and has since spent time with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans. Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders and most recently the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jacoby Brissett Hoping to Keep Cardinals Offense on Par

Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brisset
Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) watches Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Brissett, in relief of Murray, has exploded Arizona's offense to new heights as the Cardinals' starter. Arizona has averaged 350 yards and nearly 26 points per game with him under center.

"I do like how we're operating as an offense. In my mind, I take all the variables that I have to make a decision and make the decision when I need to. I think we're doing a pretty good job on offense. I like what the offense is doing right now," Gannon told reporters after Murray went on injured reserve.

“I think all 11 are doing a good job. We're doing the things that are needed to move the ball, stay on the field and score points. That's been good to see because we've put up some numbers here now that you would say that you should have a chance to win the game when you put up the points we've been putting up.

"With saying that, this week's going to be a new challenge. In my opinion, the tape that I've watched so far, this is the best defense that we've played. It'll be a big-time challenge, especially at their place.”

