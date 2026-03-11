Cardinals Sign Starting Jaguars Safety

The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The deal is a one-year, $3M base contract with $4M max value according to Fowler.

Wingard started 16 games for the Jaguars last season, tallying 84 tackles, nine passes defensed, one fumble recovered and one interception.

Wingard has spent all seven years in Jacksonville after first signing with the organization as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019.

Jaguars On SI's John Shipley on Wingard:

"Former UDFA who found out a way to carve out a role with 4 different coaching staffs and 3 different general managers. Is better as a third safety and special teams ace than a starter but he has a lot of snaps under his belt."

Wingard graded out as the 77th best safety in the NFL out of 98 qualified players according to Pro Football Focus. While his run grade was 12th at the position, his coverage grade was bottom 15 for all safeties in 2025.

It appears as if Wingard will be a box specialist and rotational piece for a Cardinals secondary that recently lost Jalen Thompson to the Dallas Cowboys.

Budda Baker and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson are the projected starters while Kitan Crawford will also get some rotation.

Wingard did play heavy special teams snaps across his seven-year tenure with the Jaguars, so that is also notable.

Wingard is listed at 6-0, 200 lbs and just turned 29-years-old.