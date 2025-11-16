Cardinals Star Trey McBride Flagged for Outlawed First-Down Celebration
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during Week 11's contest against the San Francisco 49ers.
McBride, celebrating a first down in the second quarter of action, did the "nose wipe" celebration, which the NFL outlawed this past offseason.
The celebration was made popular by figures such as Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb before the NFL put a stop to it, including it in their unsportsmanlike conduct rule.
NFL Cracking Down on 'Nose Wipe' Celebrations
The league said this offseason it would heavily crack down on celebrations.
"Unsportsmanlike gestures like simulating or either shooting a gun or brandishing a gun, or inappropriate gestures like a throat slash, or unfortunate sexual gestures, those were up 133% so that is a point of emphasis," NFL officiating rules analyst Walt Anderson said before the season.
"The officials have made it a point of emphasis to the clubs. It's just one of those areas that the league wants to work actively on. There are plenty of ways for players to be able to celebrate, and they come up with some very unique and often entertaining ways so we want them to focus on those and not the inappropriate areas."
Wiping the nose, according to NFL executive Troy Vincent, is affiliated with gangs and therefore doesn't have a spot in the league.
"There's no place in the game to be standing over your opponent," Vincent said. "There's no place in the game to have violent gestures. That's not the game of football. We just have to play by the rules, respect your opponent, respect your teammates and play the game in between the whistles."
The NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rule was updated this offseason to include, "any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulating firing or brandishing a gun, or using the 'nose wipe' gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive."
Trey McBride Still Dominating
McBride, one of the league's best tight ends, has found some massive success this season - though he was previously fined for taunting back in Week 3 - which also came against the 49ers.
As of publish, McBride has four receptions for 48 yards against San Francisco.
With Marvin Harrison Jr. out today, he'll be counted on plenty in the Cardinals' offense.
Arizona currently trails the 49ers 19-10 in the final moments of the first half.