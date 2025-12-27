Cardinals Still Fighting Hard for Jonathan Gannon

It's obvious when a team gives up on itself, and with the Arizona Cardinals' 2025 season wildly gone astray, it would have been easy to throw in the towel.

However, Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett insists the team is still fighting -- hard -- for each other and head coach Jonathan Gannon, who finds himself on the hot seat with two remaining games.

"I would definitely say that the vibes are high — not just because it's Christmas. I just think the love that we have for each other — for the coaches (and) players and the urgency that we still have to go out there and try to go win the game, I think that's still high," Brissett told reporters this week.

"I think guys are still fighting for that for each other."

Arizona is just 3-12 approaching their final two games, which is a massive underachievement to their preseason expectations of making a playoff run.

It feels like nothing's gone right for the Cardinals this season, as a pivotal third year under Gannon's watch now begs for more questions rather than answers at this point in time.

Yet Gannon's maintained a positive attitude through the roller coaster season, which is something Brissett believes has helped the locker room.

"That's what you want from your leader. It's like the old saying, 'As long as there is a down and time, you have a chance.' He implements that to us every day (and) every week. He's in it with us," said Gannon.

"It's not easy getting in front of the group and trying to find ways to get a different result, but he's finding ways to motivate us to go out there (and compete). It's showing on the field because everybody's still going out there playing hard. Everybody's trying to strain and go out there and find a way to win. It's on us to find ways to clean up the little things."

Brissett is assumed to be Arizona's starting quarterback for next season, as he's under contract through 2026 amid rumors and speculation of Kyler Murray's departure.

Gannon's future isn't quite as sealed in this moment of time -- though the Cardinals remain focused.

"Focus. I think that's the number one thing. I think it's easy for teams, not just us, but any team in the situation to just shut it down and kind of get to the off season," Brissett said.

"I don't think that's the case that we're doing based on how our walkthrough went today and our meetings went. I think it's focus. I think it's the love and the appreciation that you have for the people that you come to work with, I think that'll show in these next two weeks. The guys that (want) to find a way to show their true colors, they're going to show their true colors and the guys that want to be here and want to want to get the job done it's going to show."