Should Cardinals Really Avoid This Potential No. 3 Pick?

The Arizona Cardinals will largely dictate the 2026 NFL Draft order with their third overall pick. While Fernando Mendoza is expected to go first overall and the New York Jets are reportedly trying to get either David Bailey/Arvell Reese, Arizona's choice is truly unknown at this point in time.

That's led to some pretty hefty debates on what the Cardinals should do, though a big portion of draft folks believe Arizona will ultimately take Miami Hurricanes right tackle Francis Mauigoa.

Mauigoa is viewed as one of the best offensive line prospects in the draft and would solve an immediate need at right tackle.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper appeared on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM and says Mauigoa isn't quite worth the price tag of a No. 3 overall pick, however.

“You put the tape on and I see a guy who can get after it. He’s fun and entertaining to watch. … Is he worthy of being No. 3? It’s a little rich for me,” Kiper told Wolf & Luke (h/t Tyler Drake). “I look at the guys from past years. Is he Orlando Pace? Is he (Tony) Boselli? Is he (Jonathan) Ogden? Is he that kind of guy? Is he Walter Jones? I don’t see that.

“For me, that’s what you have to have. You have to have that elite bookend that’s going to be there playing at a high level year after year and being one of the best in the business. When you compare him to other drafts, his grade (has to be) right up there with the guys I mentioned. I don’t have that right now with Mauigoa.”

What to Make of Kiper's Comments

The unfortunate truth is the Cardinals are in a very meh year to have the third overall pick.

This draft class is considered solid in the middle rounds but lacks true blue chip talent, and while Arizona is set to miss out on Mendoza, the Cardinals have numerous options at their disposal — all are fairly polarizing in their own rights.

However, the Cardinals can't be scared to make a pick even considering the class' lack of top-heavy talent. And that extends to Mauigoa.

Is Mauigoa projected to be a Hall of Fame tackle? Not quite, though the Cardinals don't need him to be one. They simply need a solid and steady presence to anchor the right side of the line, and Mauigoa is propped as one of the best to handle those duties.

If Mauigoa plays up to par, nobody will remember where the Cardinals drafted him or how weak the class was. He would fill a massive need and on a football team devoid of talent, Arizona needs all the good football players they can get regardless of position or pedigree.

If that means taking Mauigoa at third overall, so be it.