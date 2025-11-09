Cardinals' Top Corner Returns to Seahawks Game After Head Scare
In the first quarter of action, Arizona Cardinals CB Garrett Williams was called to the sideline for a concussion after the back of his head hit the ground when defending a pass.
He entered the blue medical tent and spent some time in there before heading back to the sideline with his helmet in hand, according to team reporter Dani Sureck.
After missing some time, Williams was able to return to action.
The Cardinals are already down starting cornerbacks Max Melton and Will Johnson due to injury, so Williams' exit from action would be yet another blow for this defense. Arizona also doesn't have starting inside linebacker Mack Wilson.
Williams, one of the best slot cornerbacks in the league, previously was placed on injured reserve this season thanks to a knee injury.
Williams is a cornerback who operates as both a slot cover man and boundary corner in Arizona's defense.
"I don't like to name names and stuff like that, but this guy's playing really, really good football right now. Like really good football, and it might fly under the radar a little bit (with) what we ask him to do, how he executes the scheme and what we ask him to do," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon previously said of Williams.
"He's won a bunch of one-on-ones. He's taking the ball away. `He covers really well, tackles really well, blitzes. He does it all for us and we load him up mentally now because he can handle it. He has some position flexibility too, which you guys haven't seen that come to fruition, but he a lot of times is the next guy in in different spots, so he has to prepare for that too.
"He's been going like this since he's buckled up his chin strap and I don't think he's hit his ceiling yet either, by no means.”
Williams is set for a payday next offseason after completing three full years of NFL service, and whatever contract he gets will be well deserved.
"The value of preparation is real. I used to work for a guy, and he’d say ‘JG, the NFL is an open book test. It's whoever studies more.' Garrett takes advantage of that to the fullest," Gannon added on Williams' preparation.
Williams is a crucial piece to Arizona's defensive success, and especially with so many other names out, the Cardinals simply can't afford to go down another key player.